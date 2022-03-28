The 94th Academy Awards was a night of big awards, incredible outfits and firsts for many triumphant winners – but one moment has seemingly overshadowed it all: the moment Will Smith stormed the stage to slap Chris Rock.
MORE: Will Smith's fans convinced attack on Chris Rock was 'staged' after actor predicted 'chaos' hours earlier
The comedian was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, referring to her as GI Jane. Despite Will initially laughing at the comment, the King Richard star then stormed the stage and slapped Chris, before shouting expletives at the comic.
MORE: James King reviews the Oscars 2022: a historic night for many different reasons
It was a jaw-dropping moment and many celebrities reacted in shock immediately after, while others have since tweeted or spoken out about whole ordeal, and it seems there are plenty of opinions. Click through the gallery to see some of the best celebrity reactions…
Nicole Kidman
It doesn't take long for the internet to meme a photo, and that's what happened when Nicole Kidman's shocked expression was caught on camera. The Being the Ricardos star was understandably gobsmacked as she witnessed the moment Will attacked Chris on stage, almost jumping out of her seat in the process.