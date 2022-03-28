Jaden Smith defends dad Will after shocking altercation Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has defended his dad Will after the actor stormed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock.

Taking to Twitter, Jaden, an actor himself, wrote a short, simple message which read: "And that's how we do it." The 23-year-old's message on social media has since been retweeted and 'liked' by thousands and prompted many replies underneath.

WATCH: Will Smith tearfully apologises for Chris Rock altercation as he collects Oscar

One person said in response: "You do what you do for your family. If someone were dissing my partner in front of the whole world I would have done the exact same thing."

A second added: "No it's not how you do it," followed by a string of laughing-face emojis. A third commented: "Just a reminder your dad initially laughed at the joke…"

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Chris was presenting the award for Best Documentary and had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, referring to her as GI Jane. In the clip, which was pulled from airing in the United States, Will could then be seen storming to the stage as Chris was laughing saying: "Uh oh!" before Will slapped the comedian across the face.

The King Richard star then sat back down, angrily shouting from his seat: "Keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth."

Just shortly after, Will took to the stage again to accept the award for Best Actor thanks to his role as Richard Williams. In a tearful speech, he seemed to make reference to the moment by discussing Richard's protective nature towards his family and daughters, Venus and Serena Williams.

Shortly after the moment, Will accepted the award for Best Actor

"In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world," he said. "I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.

"I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine a light."

Will added: "Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things." The Oscar winner then expressed his hope that the Academy invites him back after the altercation.

