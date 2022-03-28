James King reviews the Oscars 2022: a historic night for many different reasons HELLO!'s movie man gives his take on the Academy Awards...

Jessica Chastain surprisingly beat Nicole Kidman to the Leading Actress award and Coda's Best Picture win was a groundbreaking victory for the deaf community but whether we like it or not, the 94th Academy Awards will only be remembered for one thing: that slap.

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards

That it was Will Smith - considered by many as the nicest, friendliest guy in the business - who got so angry and violent only made the moment all the more shocking. Chris Rock's 'joke' about Will's wife Jada was hardly the height of wit but did that justify such an extreme reaction? It’s a question that will be debated for weeks to come.

Outside of Will's moment of madness, this year's Oscars saw multiple technical wins for the jaw-dropping Dune whilst Encanto captured our hearts all over again with the cast giving a rousing rendition of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'.

Will Smith's moment was the talk of the evening

There was an award for Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas too, picking up Best Original Song for their brilliantly moody Bond tune plus Sir Kenneth Branagh collected his first gong - after multiple nominations - for the script to his autobiographical hit Belfast.

In the fashion stakes Zendaya wowed (as always) in Valentino, Kristen Stewart effortlessly made shorts a stunning red carpet look thanks to her regular collaborators Chanel and Timothée Chalamet appeared to have forgotten to put on a shirt.

Ariana Debose, Troy Kotsur and Jessica Chastain with their Oscars

As for the presenters, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall did a decent job, opening with a cheeky gag about three women hosts costing less than one man and going on to dress up as some of their favourite characters from nominated films.

But it was their hurried goodbye at the end that said it all. Slightly bemused and uncertain how to read the room, they were no doubt thinking what we were all thinking: did Will Smith really just slap Chris Rock in front a global audience of millions?

Yes. Yes, he did. And that's all anyone's going to be talking about.

