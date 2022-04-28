Downton Abbey: 7 stars who left the show and why

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
The Downton Abbey cast and their children: meet their sweet real-life families
-
What The Big Bang Theory cast looked like at the start of their careers
-
12 stars you forgot appeared in Downton Abbey - including 3 Game of Thrones actors and a Marvel celeb!
Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.
-
Married at First Sight babies! All the couples who have welcomed children since the show
-
Where are the cast of One Tree Hill now?