Prince William tells an aspiring hairdresser about Kate's 'nightmare hair'

If there's one feature that has long garnered accolades for the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, it's her shiny brown mane. Styled to perfection and often blown out in big, glossy curls, one wouldn't think her mane was hard to tame. But husband Prince William recently spilled the beans that his pregnant wife actually has ‘nightmare hair’.

While chatting with a young lady named Angel, an aspiring hair stylist, on a visit to Centre Point on Wednesday morning (Dec. 17), Prince William revealed the truth about Kate's luscious locks.

Centre Point shared a picture of the pair on Twitter, writing: “Angel, training to be a hairdresser – Prince William said she should try doing Kate's ‘nightmare’ hair!”

William is a patron of Centre Point, the UK’s leading charity for homeless young people.

Clearly excited about the royal visit, the charity also tweeted: “Prince William, our amazing Patron, has spent this morning with homeless young people, mentors and @CPParliament.”

They also revealed that the Prince has a soft spot for sweet treats. "Promoting the healthy snacks," they wrote alongside a picture of William looking over a table of food.

“Fair to say Prince William has a sweet tooth! #whoateallthechocolate.”