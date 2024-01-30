Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'reinvents' herself with dramatic hair transformation weeks after prison release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has "reinvented" herself following her early release from prison on December 28, 2023.

The 32-year-old showed off her brand-new look on social media after undergoing a hair transformation for a cause close to her heart.

© @gypsyrose_a_blanchard Instagram Gypsy before her hair transformation

Gypsy revealed that she chopped off several inches of her long dark hair and shared a selfie of her dramatically shortened locks alongside a photo of the hair she cut off.

"It's never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle," she penned.

"To All the girls, boys, and non binary…Enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways that may you happy," she added.

"Life is too short to hide your beauty let the world see you shine."

© Instagram Gypsy Rose cut off several inches of hair to 'reinvent' herself

In a follow-up video on TikTok, Gypsy revealed that she will be donating her chopped strands to The Great Cut, a charity that provides hair replacements to children with medically related hair loss.

"So, what I've been wanting to do for a very long time is to donate my hair to a charity that makes wigs for people that have hair loss or that are going through cancer," she explained.

© Instagram Gypsy Rose will donate her hair the The Great Cut

"I have had my own personal experience with hair loss not by means of health reasons, but if you know my story, you're very familiar with those reasons why."

As a child, Gypsy was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy – a mental illness in which the caretaker of a child, often the mother, either makes up fake symptoms or induces illness to make it look like the child is sick.

At one point, Gypsy's mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard, gave her daughter a fake cancer diagnosis and shaved off her hair.

© Greene County Sheriff Gypsy Rose Blanchard with her late mom Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard

Gypsy was also forced to take medications she didn't need and was put in a wheelchair despite being able to walk after her mom tried to convince people she was suffering from muscular dystrophy and other ailments.

Gypsy continued: "For me, not having hair was really hard on my self-esteem. So, I just want to do something to help other people that are going through issues with hair loss because I know the only time that I ever felt beautiful is when I was wearing a wig."

After taking her hair out of a ponytail to show off her new 'do, she exclaimed: "I think it looks kinda cute."

Gypsy served seven-and-a-half years of a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for her part in the death of her mother. Her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas 'Nick' Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Gypsy is working to rebuild her life following her release and last week she announced that she has grown her family after adopting a puppy with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she wed in prison in 2022.

© Getty Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Anderson

The couple – who are "not ready to have a baby yet" – are now the proud parents to Pixie, a black and white Malshi, a cross of the Maltese and the shih tzu.

"Ryan and I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have to take care of and just have as an addition to the family," she said while introducing her new puppy on social media.

