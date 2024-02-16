Crown Princess Victoria's 'practical' go-to royal hairdo Princess Kate never wears

Followers of Crown Princess Victoria may have spotted a certain detail about her signature look, and it's not her collection of impressive ballgowns and tiaras but her hair.
Many of us have a look we feel most comfortable in and like Geri Halliwell-Horner always wears white, Crown Princess Victoria always wears her hair in a bun. In fact, it's been so long since she wore her hair down in public that we have started to forget what it ever looked like.
Whether she is attending a glamorous state banquet or meeting well-wishers at a public engagement, the Swedish royal can be relied upon to wear her brunette hair swept off her face in a look that starkly contrasts Princess Kate's signature bouncy blowdry with the recent addition of trendy curtain bangs.
Art director at Neville Hair & Beauty, Jason Crozier, tells HELLO! why the future Swedish queen has worn her hair solely in a low bun for so long. "Crown Princess Victoria’s choice of a low bun isn’t just a personal preference but a reflection of royal protocol and practicality," Jason tells us.
"This hairstyle upholds the elegance and formality required of her royal duties, ensuring she presents a polished appearance at all public engagements. Moreover, a low bun is incredibly versatile, complementing a wide range of outfits from formal gowns to more casual attire, making it a practical choice for someone with a busy schedule like hers."
That's not to say that Crown Princess Victoria has never been seen with her hair down, nor that Princess Kate never wears a bun. But Princess Kate always adds in something to soften a bun, contrasting Victoria's do which is pulled tightly away from her face.
Princess Kate wore her hair in a bun to join a portage session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood last September but softened the look with her sweeping curtain bangs to frame her face.
She also twisted her hair into the updo to attend a service to commemorate the life of the late Queen at St David's Cathedral last year but added a fascinator, as she often does when she wears the style, to ensure there is no harshness to her look and that it looks traditionally elegant.
Even if Kate does wear her hair swept off her face, she resists pulling it into the nape of her neck as Victoria does. The Princess of Wales was spotted showing off her sporty streak taking part in a game of walking touch rugby during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club last June with her hair tied in a ponytail but it was worn high on the crown of her head with tonnes of volume at the root.
The royal ladies' contrasting go-to styles shone through in their chosen wedding dos. Both women stuck to their comfort zones with Victoria sporting a slicked bun that showed off her striking cheekbones and the Cameo Tiara and antique lace veil.
Meanwhile, the then-Duchess of Cambridge wore her brunette tresses in a half-up do that was brought softly away from her face and the lengths given a subtle curl.
The Swedish royal wore her hair down for an official photograph taken in 2020 by Elisabeth Toll and printed in Tatler to celebrate 10 years of marriage to Prince Daniel.
Her locks were styled in old Hollywood curls and swept onto one shoulder. She also wore her hair down more in years gone by, like in 2012 to the Polar Music Prize at Konserthuset. But it is a rarity for the royal to branch out these days.