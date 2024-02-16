Crown Princess Victoria's 'practical' go-to royal hairdo Princess Kate never wears

Followers of Crown Princess Victoria may have spotted a certain detail about her signature look, and it's not her collection of impressive ballgowns and tiaras but her hair.

Many of us have a look we feel most comfortable in and like Geri Halliwell-Horner always wears white, Crown Princess Victoria always wears her hair in a bun. In fact, it's been so long since she wore her hair down in public that we have started to forget what it ever looked like.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria's hair is worn away from her face

Whether she is attending a glamorous state banquet or meeting well-wishers at a public engagement, the Swedish royal can be relied upon to wear her brunette hair swept off her face in a look that starkly contrasts Princess Kate's signature bouncy blowdry with the recent addition of trendy curtain bangs.

© Getty Kate's blowdry is her signature look

Art director at Neville Hair & Beauty, Jason Crozier, tells HELLO! why the future Swedish queen has worn her hair solely in a low bun for so long. "Crown Princess Victoria’s choice of a low bun isn’t just a personal preference but a reflection of royal protocol and practicality," Jason tells us.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria's signature look

"This hairstyle upholds the elegance and formality required of her royal duties, ensuring she presents a polished appearance at all public engagements. Moreover, a low bun is incredibly versatile, complementing a wide range of outfits from formal gowns to more casual attire, making it a practical choice for someone with a busy schedule like hers."

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria's hair is always slicked away from her face for a snatched look

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria wore her hair in an intricate bun at the Nobel Prize Banquet 2022

That's not to say that Crown Princess Victoria has never been seen with her hair down, nor that Princess Kate never wears a bun. But Princess Kate always adds in something to soften a bun, contrasting Victoria's do which is pulled tightly away from her face.

© Getty Kate's signature waves are so gorgeous

Princess Kate wore her hair in a bun to join a portage session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood last September but softened the look with her sweeping curtain bangs to frame her face.

© Getty Kate wore her hair in a twisted bun but with soft curtain bangs

She also twisted her hair into the updo to attend a service to commemorate the life of the late Queen at St David's Cathedral last year but added a fascinator, as she often does when she wears the style, to ensure there is no harshness to her look and that it looks traditionally elegant.



Even if Kate does wear her hair swept off her face, she resists pulling it into the nape of her neck as Victoria does. The Princess of Wales was spotted showing off her sporty streak taking part in a game of walking touch rugby during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club last June with her hair tied in a ponytail but it was worn high on the crown of her head with tonnes of volume at the root.

© Getty Kate's ponytail was high and voluminous

The royal ladies' contrasting go-to styles shone through in their chosen wedding dos. Both women stuck to their comfort zones with Victoria sporting a slicked bun that showed off her striking cheekbones and the Cameo Tiara and antique lace veil.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria wore her hair slicked off her face on her wedding day

Meanwhile, the then-Duchess of Cambridge wore her brunette tresses in a half-up do that was brought softly away from her face and the lengths given a subtle curl.

© Getty In contrast, Kate wore her hair in a softer half-up do

The Swedish royal wore her hair down for an official photograph taken in 2020 by Elisabeth Toll and printed in Tatler to celebrate 10 years of marriage to Prince Daniel.

Crown Princess Victoria's low bun: get the look Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at haircare specialists Neäl & Wølf, shares how to get the look: The first step when recreating the princess’s timeless low bun is to ensure you start with clean hair, if you’re looking for a bit of volume, I would recommend using a volumising shampoo and conditioner which will help to effectively enhance and cleanse hair. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a bit of texture to help make the look last longer you can achieve a low bun on second day hair too. Ensure you brush your hair thoroughly to remove any tangles or knots, this will make the styling process smoother. Decide where you would like your parting. The princess’s signature look features a middle part, but a side part also looks great for a bit of dimension. Tilt your head forward slightly, gathering your hair at the nape of your neck and use your hands to gather the hair into a low ponytail. Make sure the ponytail is where you want the bun to sit. Secure the ponytail. Make sure the bun is secured tight enough to hold your hair in place but not so tight that it causes discomfort. To form the bun, twist the ponytail loosely or tightly, depending on the desired look. Once twisted, start coiling the twisted ponytail around the base to form a bun. Use another hair tie or bobby pins to secure the bun in place. Make sure the bun is centred and sits comfortably at the nape of your neck. To ensure the bun stays in place throughout the day, you can use a light-hold hairspray to give maximum long-lasting hold whilst intensifying shine.

Her locks were styled in old Hollywood curls and swept onto one shoulder. She also wore her hair down more in years gone by, like in 2012 to the Polar Music Prize at Konserthuset. But it is a rarity for the royal to branch out these days.