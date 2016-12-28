7 genius beauty hacks we learnt from Instagram in 2016

Instagram is a veritable beauty hack heaven and crammed full of genius ways to up your glam game.

We've rounded up the best tips we learnt from Instagram beauty gurus in 2016 - from using eyeshadow to make your hair look thicker and curling your hair with a pencil...

Using your products to multitask

Liquid lipsticks have been THE beauty product of 2016. But beauty gurus have been using them for more than just a lip colour - they can be used as an eyeshadow, a blusher and, if you find the right colour, you can even use them to fill in your eyebrows!

Top pick: COLLECTION Velvet Kiss Moisturising Lip Creams, £2.99, Boots.

Curl your hair with a pencil

Don't have straighteners or a curling tong to hand? No problem, just reach for the nearest pencil!

Instagram star Tani Garcha showed us how to recreate tight, wavy curls using this hack... Just make sure the pencil is wooden and not plastic!

Instagram star Tani Garcha showed us how to recreate tight, wavy curls using this hack... Just make sure the pencil is wooden and not plastic!

Mix in an oil with your foundation for glowing skin

Facial oils have seen a huge increase in popularity and now Instagram beauty gurus are mixing drops in with their foundation to help achieve that coveted glow.

Mixing in oils will also mean that your skin stays healthy, hydrated and naturally radiant throughout the day, helping to stop foundation going flaky.

Top pick: Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, £19.50, John Lewis.

Create the perfect wing with Post-It notes

Winged eyeliner is one of the most difficult make-up looks to create and Instagram came up with a totally genius way of nailing the trend.

Simply place a Post-it tab where you want to create the wing et voila - you have a perfect edge.

@JulesofWisdom

Use a toothbrush to exfoliate your lips

If you don’t have a lip scrub to hand, just use your toothbrush to gentle brush over your lips to help remove any flakes, leaving them smooth and supple.

Top pick: Sonic Chic Urban, £15.99, Boots

Use eyeshadow to make your hair appear thicker

Find an eyeshadow that matches your hair colour and stat blending into the roots of your hair. The eyeshadow will make your parting appear a lot thinning, in turn giving the appearance of thicker, fuller hair. The easiest way to match your hair colour is to use an eyebrow kit!

@hudabeauty

Try: COLLECTION Eyebrow Kit, £3.99, Superdrug