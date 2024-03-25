Why I won't be swapping my full coverage foundation for this cult beauty buy

Having had rosacea since the beginning of my teens, I am on the constant hunt for products that sit nicely over redness and enlarged pores. I have been a loyal foundation user for the last ten years, trying out different brands and formulas in pursuit of an even skin tone to apply bronzer and blush over.

Though I have used the same foundation and concealer brand for over a year now, I am open to new formulas. Those that are designed to cater to redness-prone skin will always pique my interest, so I couldn't resist testing out the 3-in-1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF50 from Rosalique, especially as we head towards Rosacea Awareness Month this April.

© Rosalique The Rosalique product is made for those with rosacea

What is Rosalique's 3-in-1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula?

The product claims to provide "an instant concealing effect through its unique micro-encapsulated technology and offers redness-reducing clinically proven ingredients α-Bisabolol, Zeolite, Provitamin B5, Urea and Shea Butter" and retails for £29.99.

© Katie Daly The product comes in a tube with a stippling brush

The 3-in-1 promise relates to the product claiming to conceal instantly, treat gently, and protect long term. The formula is designed to work as either a tinted moisturiser, a colour-correcting concealer or as a primer under makeup.

© Katie Daly The brush felt super premium

You are offered 30mls of product, a pretty standard amount when compared to many popular foundations, BB creams, and moisturisers. The product is sold with a soft blending brush with enough structure in how close the bristles are packed together that you can stipple the product on for maximum coverage. It is also a great brush for slipping easily into your handbag.

The packaging

The formula comes in a squeezy tube inside a box that has the Rosalique branding on and a description of the product to keep users informed of what it promises to achieve. For starters, I would say that I'm conflicted over the tube element.

© Katie Daly The product comes in a lovely box with clear description of the product

Though I appreciate being able to cut open a tube once I get towards the end of the product's life to get to every last inch of product, I find it difficult to judge how much product I should be using, as compared to a bottle with a pump.

© Katie Daly The product is beautifully packaged

The formula

When you initially squeeze the product onto the back of your hand it comes out green. Green products are known to work for rosacea-prone skin as since it is the opposite of red on the colour wheel, it should counteract these tones.

© Katie Daly The product initially comes out green

I'll admit, I'm often skeptical of products that come out of the tube in a Grinch-worthy hue. In the past, I have found that these formulas that blend from green and supposedly adapt to your skin tone rarely do so, and unfortunately, I found that to be the case here.

© Katie Daly The green tone blends out, claiming to match the skin tone of the user

I squeezed the product onto the back of my hand, and then put a couple of dots on each cheek, nose, chin, and forehead before starting to blend out the product with the brush provided. I have naturally very fair skin and will always opt for the lightest foundation with a neutral undertone and sometimes that can even be too dark on me. Anything with 'porcelain' or such like in the shade name is usually a winner on my skin.

© Katie Daly Here is my skin with no makeup on

I found that when I blended out this product on my skin it didn't adapt to my skin tone but blended out to a warm shade that on my skin veered a little too close to orange for my liking. I would imagine that if this happens on everyone, the shade wouldn't be very adaptable to skin tones on the deeper end of the spectrum either.

The texture

This product gets major props for the multi-use element with its SPF content. I love a product that can even out my skin tone while also offering UV protection. The formula blended easily onto the skin but I found that it looked patchy in certain areas and wasn't covering my redness to the degree that I would like.

© Katie Daly Redness was slightly reduced but the tone of the product didn't match my neck

I also found that when I touched my skin with just my standard moisturiser and this product over the top that it was slightly tacky to the touch, much like some suncream products.

© Katie Daly You can see that the product did slightly neutralise redness

I like a product to feel silky on the skin before powdered, especially as I have naturally oily skin, so anything that feels like it may slip and slide around or disrupt the products that go over the top makes me slightly dubious.

The final verdict

Overall, I'm not entirely sold. Creating a product that sets out to cater for those with rosacea is something I respect as so many trends like 'clean girl' or 'donut skin' can make those with redness, discolouration, or texture feel left out in the cold.

© Katie Daly Here is my skin with my usual base makeup, before powder

I would have preferred this product to have come in shades. The product didn't adapt fully to my skin tone once blended out so I would have preferred it not to start come out a green hue, but just come in multiple shades like many other tinted moisturisers.

© Katie Daly My skin tone looks more even with my foundation on

The SPF 50 element is getting a solid pat on the back, but the texture let it down for me. It felt too reminiscent of suncream for my liking when I compare it to facial SPFs nowadays which have a much thinner consistency whilst providing the same protection.

Having said that, the brush I like and will continue to use. For now, it might just be with my chosen foundation.