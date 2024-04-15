Christine Lampard just had a £400 manicure and we're obsessed

We all know that Christine Lampard is one very chic lady. Not only does she always have a sleek outfit on when she does her presenting work, but she's also impeccably well groomed. From her raven hair - which is always lightly curled and coiffed - to her glowing skin and flawless makeup, she's a daytime TV beauty icon, don't you think?

© Getty The Loose Women presenter always has immaculate hair and makeup

Last week, the stunning mother-of-two appeared on the Instagram account of one of the most famous manicurists in the world right now, Harriet Westmoreland with a close up photo of her toes and nails.

© Harriet Westmoreland Instagram Christine Lampard's manicure by the one and only Harriet Westmoreland

The 45-year-old was rocking a stunning sheer pink combination on her talons and toes, known as 'Cutie' by Gel Bottle. According to price lists, a manicure with Harriet will cost around £400, and if you fancy a pedicure too, both will set you back a whopping £600. Wow!

© Harriet Westmoreland Instagram Christine's toes perfected by Harriet

Harriet has over 300k Instagram followers and tends the hands of many influencers and celebrities, from Lily Allen to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She is represented by This Morning star Rochelle Humes' talent agency and is pretty much responsible for starting the 'Reverse French' nail trend you'll see every time you head to a salon.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2021, the mother-of-two said the secret to great nails is preparation. "Spend time getting the foundation perfect, cuticle work and shaping the nail are key to a great manicure, if the foundation is perfect everything else will be."

© Harriet Westmoreland Instagram Rochelle Humes always rocks a Harriet Westmoreland manicure

It's all about natural nails in Harriet's book. The professional feels that this style suits everyone. "Short and shiny bare nails that are super natural are so chic." And any nail blunders? Stop fidgeting! She advises: "Never pick or peel your gels off, it’s that’s simple!"

Harriet often offers a service at prestigious London hotel Claridges, where you can have your nails done in a top notch suite. The influencer uses a variety of high end products as aftercare to get your hands ship shape. She lists the products she just can't be without as: "Byredo hand scrub, Augustinus Bader rich cream, Augustinus Bader Facial oil, Sisley Black Rose Mask and La Mer Hand Serum.