Call the Midwife star Helen George looks unrecognisable in new role - see picture

Helen George has just undergone the ultimate transformation for her latest role - and it's mind-blowing! The 34-year-old, who is best known for her role as Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife, will star as the titular role for the new theatre production of Daphne du Maurier's psychological thriller My Cousin Rachel. The promotional picture shows Helen ditching her peroxide blonde hair for a jet-black wig – a rather gothic look!

My Cousin Rachel tells the story of Ambrose Ashley, a wealthy landowner, who meets a distant relation, Rachel. Everything changes as his young ward, Philip, receives news that Ambrose has married Rachel and then goes on to find that Ambrose has died suddenly, and his widow has gone. Philip, convinced that Rachel was responsible for Ambrose's death, travels to meet her in Cornwall, only to become seduced by her charms.

Sharing her delight over the role, Helen - who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 - said in a statement: "My Cousin Rachel was one of my favourite books when I was growing up, so I'm absolutely thrilled to be playing the wonderfully exotic and complex Rachel. I can't wait to get my wig on!" The story was previously turned into a film in 2017, and starred Rachel Weisz. Adapted by Joseph O'Connor and directed by Anthony Banks, the production will run in Theatre Royal Bath's Main House from 13 to 23 November.

Helen has received critical acclaim for her varied stage credits, including Trevor Nunn's revival of Terrance Rattigan's Love in Idleness and in the title role of Patrick Marber's After Miss Julie, also directed by Anthony Banks. So fans will no doubt be excited to see her in her latest role!

