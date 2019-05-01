Andy Murray wows fans with new smile! See how the tennis star's teeth have changed The sports star looked fantastic at the London Marathon

Wow what a difference. Tennis champion Andy Murray seems to have undergone some orthodontic work on his teeth judging by the latest photos of the sporting star. Andy was a starter for the Elite Men's' race at the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday and showcased a sparkling new smile as he posed for photographers. Where Andy once had a slightly gappy top row of teeth, the Wimbledon ace now has a perfectly straight, white set and they look so good. When you compare the star's before and after teeth shots, there is quite a difference. Andy certainly looks pleased with his new smile.

Andy's new straightened teeth

It has been a difficult year for the sportsman, who has had two hip operations after battling through the pain on court during his matches. Perhaps having the time off for medical treatment gave Andy the chance to have his teeth straightened.

Andy's teeth before

The tennis champ recently revealed his plans to retire from his tennis career, stating his intentions to quit the sport after Wimbledon in June 2019. The father-of-two has also said that the thought of his children had kept him going during tough times.

"I have spoken to my wife a bit about it," he said. "One of the things that I would like to do is play until my eldest daughter is able to watch me and have a small understanding of what it is I've done for my living." He added: "That's one of the things that's motivated me to keep playing. That would be cool if she can come along and watch me hit some balls or practice, just to see what it is I do."

