Robbie Williams jumps to wife Ayda's defence following surgery rumours He is one protective husband!

Robbie Williams is one protective husband. The singer certainly won brownie points with wife Ayda on Tuesday when he jumped onto her Instagram comment section to defend her from surgery accusations.

A foller asked Robbie what his wife "had done to her lips" adding "to be honest it looks like you had too much fillers. You're such a natural beauty". The father-of-two was quick to reply.

"Those are my wife's actual lips," he said, whilst confirming: "always have been, always will be totally natural".

Fans of the couple, who are currently in Los Angeles with their three children, praised Robbie for his honest remarks. "Just jealousy Robbie, she is a beautiful lady, you are a lucky man". A second follower wrote: "Good man. Get in there and tell them your wife is natural".

A third couldn't help but congratulate him for his actions: "I loved the answer... Ayda is beautiful, has beautiful lips!".

The couple have been staying at their LA home for some time now, and have enjoyed the sunshine and beach with their three kids, Theodora, Charlton and Coco. Just last week Ayda shared an adorable picture of her husband and children admiring the ocean whilst playing in the sand. And on Sunday the star opened up about how grateful she was for her "incredible family".

"It's Mother’s Day in the US today," she wrote alongside a snap showing off her Mother's Day presents. "I am so grateful for my incredible family and all the love they fill my world with... Being a mommy can be a hard and thankless task at times, but it is by far the most beautiful journey of my life. To all the incredible mothers out there all over the world...a message of love and admiration. May you all be celebrated for the amazing things you do #mothersday #momsofinstagram AWxx".

It seems that family comes first for the pair, with them recently confirming they would not return as X Factor judges this year.

The duo revealed the news on Instagram, saying: "We're gutted to tell you we won't be able to return to the X Factor this year. We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward – and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning in to The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up… x".