Robbie Williams celebrates mum's birthday – and fans can't get over her very youthful looks Amazing genes!

Happy birthday to Robbie Williams' mum Janet! The singer and his family celebrated at the family home on Tuesday, and judging by their social media posts, it was a lively affair. Robbie's wife Ayda posted a video on Instagram of the singer and his mum duetting to Kool & The Gang's Celebration, after which Robbie, 45, planted a kiss on his mum's head and joked: "95 today! Soap and water!"

Ayda captioned the video: "Happy Birthday to my amazing mother-in-law, Nannie Jannie! @robbiewilliams #birthdaylove #nansdoitbest #happybirthday AWxx." She also posted another video of Janet blowing out her birthday candles as the family cheered her on.

Robbie's mum looks so youthful!

Fans rushed to wish Robbie's mum a happy birthday, but many were sidetracked by her amazingly youthful looks. "Holey moley! That's surely not Rob's Mum?! She must've been 12 when she had him! Haha. Happy Birthday! Don't look a day over 30! Xx," one fan replied. "Happy birthday nannie Jannie you look good!" another wrote. "Happy belated birthday Jan. You look amazing. So much love xx," a third commented.

MORE: Duchess Kate reveals scary incident with baby Prince Louis

"Your mother Rob looks as young as you, she looks amazing," another wrote, while one fan replied in shock: "Mother in law! She looks 20."

Loading the player...

WATCH Robbie show off his new rockstar workout

Janet is the proud grandmother to Robbie and Ayda's three children: daughter Teddy, six, son Charlie, four, and baby Coco, who the couple welcomed via surrogate last autumn. Ayda often shares photos of her gorgeous family including one over the weekend that showed the Williams gang enjoying a day at the beach. Robbie and his son were pictured looking out to sea while Teddy helped her baby sister sit up. "Aww, look at Teddy protecting Coco, how sweet! You have a lovely little family," one fan commented, while another asked: "She's sitting up? She's growing up too fast!"

MORE: Prince Harry just revealed the cutest thing about baby Archie

Robbie has previously opened up about his children, revealing that there is no jealousy between the kids. "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time," he told the Mirror, before adding of Coco: "We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.