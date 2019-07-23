Gemma Atkinson reveals the one thing that's been frustrating her following baby Mia's arrival Oh no Gemma!

Gemma Atkinson gave her first interview about baby Mia on Tuesday, following her daughter's arrival earlier in the month. And while the former Hollyoaks star is enjoying every minute of motherhood, there's one small thing that's been frustrating her – and it's to do with Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez! Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, the star explained that she finds it annoying that when anyone comes to visit, they tell her that Mia looks just Gorka. She said: "Everyone who comes to see us says 'Oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying 'she's stunning' and then 'isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go 'yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him'!"

The actress also told Hits Radio that she's immediately bonded with her baby. "It's crazy. Everyone said to me you'll not love anything more than this child and I kept saying all along that if she's allergic to dogs she'll have to live with my mum. As soon as I saw her it just changed." Gemma has been sharing updates on motherhood with her fans on social media over the past few weeks since Mia's arrival, and over the weekend she opened up about her traumatic birth story in a bid to help other mothers. The star had to have an emergency C-section, and then suffered a hemorrhage, leaving nine doctors fighting to save her life.

Gemma and Gorka became parents to baby Mia on 4 July

During the interview, Gemma also opened up about the reaction she has had since talking about her birth, admitting that it's been nice to hear that many women have been able to seek comfort from her story, knowing that they are not alone. She said: "It’s been nice actually. I've had loads of messages from women who've had similar things and you think 'oh gosh I'm glad it's not just me', you know what I mean? Cause a lot of people say 'Oh I thought it was something that I ate or some exercise that I did or maybe I walked a bit too far'. It's just nothing to do with that, it's just Mother Nature unfortunately."

