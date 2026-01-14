This ‘daily shot’ has been Gemma Atkinson’s health holy grail for the last six years – and it’s currently 30% off

Gemma Atkinson has achieved a lot in the last six years – she’s welcomed two children, launched a podcast and become a serious source of wellness and fitness inspiration to her two million Instagram followers. The actress-turned-influencer also got engaged to Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez in that time, with whom she shares daughter Mia, six, and son Thiago, two.

“I don't put too much pressure on myself for everything to be perfect,” she recently told HELLO!. And since turning 41-years-old in November, she has set herself a rule to continue focusing on good nutrition and treating her body with kindness. One way she does that – and has done for the last six years – is through gut-friendly food supplements. Namely, she takes a shot of Symprove on an empty stomach every morning.

The mum-of-two shot to fame in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks in 2001, and later landed roles in Emmerdale, Casualty and The Bill. In 2017, she competed in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the final. This is where she met Gorka, with the pair officially becoming a couple during the dance show’s tour the following year.

Now, Gemma and Gorka share their passion for health with one another in their Manchester home… which includes sharing bottles of Symprove. “Shots for me these days are first thing in the morning wearing PJs,” Gemma penned on Instagram in November last year. “70 ml of Symprove a day to keep my gut microbiome happy. For over six years, this has been our morning routine.”

What is Symprove?

Symprove is a liquid supplement – designed for you to take a shot of every morning – that contains live, active bacteria which support and balance your gut microbiome.

Every shot of contains billions of gut-friendly live and active bacteria

Dairy free, gluten free and vegan

Undergoes a 21-hour fermentation process to survive stomach acid

Has 40 years of research, including 15 independent studies at top UK universities, such as University College London and King’s College London

Four flavours of Original, Strawberry & Raspberry, Mango & Passion Fruit and Pineapple

Works best when complementing a healthy diet, regular exercise, good sleep and stress management, as these are all linked to gut health

But why is a balanced gut microbiome so important? It helps your body digest food efficiently and strengthens your immune system. It also plays a key role in your mental wellbeing and energy levels by maintaining a clear line of communication between your gut and your brain

“I like knowing no matter what the day throws at me away from home, I can still start it by giving my gut billions of live bacteria with just one shot,” Gemma wrote on Instagram in July last year.

She isn’t the only celebrity who backs Symprove, either. Ambassadors of the band include Lisa Snowdon, Alexandra Burke and Frankie Bridge.

Television and radio presenter Lisa said about the daily supplement: “I heard about [Symprove] from a top nutritionist here in London. I have always known that the basis of good immunity starts in the gut and so many life factors can have an effect on the microbiome. Medication, poor diet, stress – so many factors.

“That’s why I have always known that we need to help cultivate a healthy environment for our gut flora, which have a positive impact on our overall health and wellbeing… and don’t forget how important that is for our skin.”

