Stacey Solomon reveals the lifestyle change she's currently making for baby Rex and her family

Stacey Solomon has been documenting her baby son Rex's first few months since his arrival in May, but now she's decided to step away from her phone for the next few days and take part in a social media detox. The Loose Women panellist explained on Instagram on Monday night that she was doing this so that she could spend some quality time with her baby son and her two older sons, Zachary and Leighton, as well as her boyfriend Joe Swash, as they have gone on a mini break in the UK. Stacey explained that she was looking forward to "reconnect" with her family and enjoy every minute of Rex's first holiday.

Just before she turned her phone off, Stacey shared a lengthy post on Instagram explaining that she was taking some time away from social media. She wrote: "Road Trip. Time for some family time! Spending a few days to cut off from the world and connect with each other. There’s a no devices rule for EVERYONE including mummy so I'm coming off of social media and putting my phone in the cupboard to have a healthy detox for a few days!"

She continued: "I can't wait to spend quality time with Joe and the boys. It's Rex’s first trip away from home so it's going to be so special I don’t want to miss a second. I think it’s so good for our mental health too, to just completely switch off from the world of technology and enjoy the moment, for a few days. Whatever you’re doing I hope you have a lovely week and I’ll be back soon."

Since Rex's arrival, Stacey and Joe have been away from each other on a number of occasions due to Joe's work commitments, that have seen him go abroad for competition promotions with Loose Women. Both Stacey and Joe have spoken out about how Rex has connected their two families together. There is no doubt that he is doted on by his parents and older siblings. Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.

