Victoria Beckham excites fans with new announcement – get the details

Victoria Beckham posted an exciting update to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon – and it's something fans have been clamouring for. The fashion designer and ex-Spice Girl shared a photo of herself from the set where she was shooting some promotional material tied to the launch of her upcoming beauty range, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The picture showed her looking flawless, with natural make up and lightly tousled hair, wearing a black vest and clutching her legs. A microphone dangled above her head, a phone could be seen recording her in the foreground and in the background was a table filled with beauty products and a mirror surrounded by lightbulbs.

She wrote: "Another day on set shooting for #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, launching this fall!! Link in bio to be the first to know. #notperfect #setlife." The link goes to an email sign-up page on VictoriaBeckham.com. One follower simply posted a row of heart-eyes emojis, while others commented: "Beautiful," "absolutely gorgeous woman, my life idol," and (perhaps in reference to her pretty long bob and nude lip) "Woah! Posh Spice (circa Wannabe) is back!"

It's been a big summer for the Beckhams so far – Victoria and her ex-footballer husband David Beckham celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on 4th July and his mum turned 70 in June, at a party where he made an emotional speech paying tribute to her importance in his life. Just last week, their youngest child, daughter Harper, turned eight and David also announced that he was starting a Hollywood production company making documentary TV shows and movies, some of which he is slated to star in.

Victoria announced the launch of her beauty brand earlier this month and has been giving her social media fans sneak peeks behind the scenes of the preparations ever since. The exact date hasn't been announced, but it seems like she's getting closer to filling fans in, and if the response to her posts about it is any indication, she shouldn't have trouble drumming up interest.

