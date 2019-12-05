Sam Faiers's mum has undergone a huge transformation The Mummy Diaries star tells her Instagram fans why her mum is so thrilled with her new look

Sam Faiers took to social media to reveal that her glamorous mum Suzanne Wells has received dental work and that she struggled with her image before getting veneers. In a sweet Instagram post, Sam shared several pictures of her mum showing off her new pearly white teeth as she grinned alongside her granddaughter Rosie, 2.

"For yearsss my mum @suziewells_ wanted her teeth done," she said. "She actually cried on the phone to Billie & I after she had them done because she’s so happy," The Mummy Diaries star told her 2.4 million Instagram followers. She continued by revealing Suzie lacked confidence before having them done. "After a week with @dental_centre_turkey she finally has her dream teeth. You guys were amazing [kissing emoji] thank you so much for looking after her and giving her back her confidence," she said.

Wearing matching white pyjamas with red love hearts and minimal makeup, we can see where the Faiers sisters get their good genes! And Sam's fans agree, taking to the comments section to compliment Suzie's new look. One wrote: "So happy for you @suziewells_ You look amazing, you looked amazing before anyway. Super hot nan!" while another said: "Gorgeous before and gorgeous after."

Both Billie and Sam have shared similar make-up free photos in the past, showing off their flawless skin. The 28-year-old previously revealed the secret behind her glow was partially down to using a £5.59 Indian Healing Clay, which she claimed was the "best natural home facial". Speaking about the pressures of social media on her daughter, she said: "As she grows up and she’s older I’m sure it will be difficult to shield Rosie from the growing rise in social media and the pressures of trying to look perfect all the time." She added: "I will really try to make sure Rosie knows it’s not important to always try and match someone else or compare yourself to others but instead just to be herself and to look after herself most importantly!"

