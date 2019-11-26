Kelly Brook has the best night sleep with a silk pillow - and Victoria Beckham has one too Kelly and VB love a bit of bedtime beauty...

Kelly Brook may have just turned 40, but the TV star is looking younger than ever! And now, we know why. Amongst a fabulous skincare regime and a busy life in the great outdoors, the brunette beauty loves nothing more than sleeping on a silk pillow - which has known beneficial effects for your skin. The Kent-born star shared a picture after her event on Monday evening, and in it she was cuddling up with a Slip Silk pillow. It looks as if Kelly has the Queen version, which you can pick up online for £85. Pricey, yes, but when you think it's like getting a beauty treatment each night when you nod off - as the silk material is SO gentle on your skin and hair. Victoria Beckham is a fan of the brand too - she shared a picture of her ahead of a snooze with a slip pillowcase on Instagram in the summer.

Kelly cosies up with a Silk Slip pillow

HELLO! spoke with Fiona Stewart, CEO and founder of the brand, who explains: "If you are spending money on face creams, serums and blow-dries, you should be sleeping on a silk pillowcase. Slip silk fibres are significantly less absorbent than many other materials, so they can help keep your skin's moisture and expensive face and hair products where they belong, on your face and hair. It is the perfect addition to your beauty routine and it is a well-known beauty secret of Dermatologists, hairstylists, and beauty experts."

Slip Silk Pillowcase Queen in Caramel, £85, Look Fantastic

Model Kelly is not just a pretty face, she has the most amazing bank of fashion hacks too.

Victoria loves the brand too - sharing her own pillow on Instagram in the summer

Telling HELLO! last month, the TV star explained how you can stop your feet getting sore in high heels. "So, what we do is, we blow-dry the shoes really hot and it makes them soft and then you put your cold foot in and the shoe will cool around your foot," she revealed.

"So your foot is in there perfect and that is the best way to put on a shoe and that should last you maybe an extra hour." She continued: "It works – I tried it at the Brits and it worked." How clever?

