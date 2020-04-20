Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife shows off baby bump as she takes charge of his hair and makeup! The couple are expecting their first baby together

Dee Koppang added another feather to her cap at the weekend as she turned hair and makeup artist for husband Dermot O'Leary. Dee, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, shared a photo on Instagram showing Dermot smiling in front of a mirror, with Dee stood behind him, makeup brush in hand. Fans were also delighted to catch a rare glimpse of her growing baby bump, which is clearly visible in the fun snapshot. Alongside the photo, Dee wrote: "No pressure... had to do @radioleary hair & make up for tonight’s @bbcone @glblctzn live show... (7.15pm) Apologies in advance if he looks orange on the show! There's only so much @sarahexley1 could teach me on a Zoom tutorial..."

Dee Koppang's baby bump was clearly visible as she did Dermot's hair and makeup

It's a hugely exciting time for Dee and Dermot, who have been together for 17 years and married since 2012. On 1 February, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first baby together. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. The couple also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

MORE: Who is Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang?

Shortly after confirming their happy news, Dee, 41, took to Instagram to thank fans for their kind words. Sharing a snap from the red carpet at a pre-BAFTAs party, the first-time mum-to-be wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary, Dee Koppang and Olivia Colman attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020

In September, Dermot opened up about his marriage to Dee and how they have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. "Oh god no, that's my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about a public romance. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

MORE: See inside Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's London home as they share pregnancy joy

The 46-year-old also divulged his easy secret to maintaining a happy marriage. "We don't have the recipe, but it's going well," he said. "It's a work in progress, isn't it? The key for me is giving each other space, not giving each other a hard time and actually having fun together. And we do."