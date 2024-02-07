He graces our screens with his friendly face most days on This Morning and is a familiar voice in our ears on BBC Radio Two, so it's safe to say Dermot O'Leary is one of the nation's most beloved presenters.

The 50-year-old has been in the industry a long time and is no stranger to tackling live TV and will always choose a fantastic track while DJ'ing from Broadcasting House.

But when he's not hard at work, Dermot can be found at home in the sleepy but star-studded hotspot area of Primrose Hill in London.

© Dave Benett Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang O'Leary attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse on February 19, 2023 in London, England

The former X Factor host lives in the stunning home with his wife, Dee Koppang, 45, an esteemed television and film director, and their three-year-old son, Kasper, and their beloved felines, Toto and Socks.

The couple are notoriously private and don't share photos of their son, but their gorgeous cats often make appearances on their social media, and as such followers have been treated to a glimpse inside their home life.

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's most stunning photos inside their swanky townhouse…

Stairway to heaven © Instagram This photo of their home shows off their seriously enviable hallway. The high ceilings and wooden floors give the townhouse that perfect London style, and we particularly love the large gold mirror hanging on the wall. But the standout star of the photo is the stair runner, which is draped all the way up the staircase and is a stunning navy colour with a paisley pattern.

Toto approves © Instagram Dee also shared this image on her Instagram back in 2020, indicating that Toto is clearly a big of their new addition. She wrote in the caption: "Being a Scandi, carpet has never really been on my radar before NOW! "Toto & I are majorly into our new @alternativeflooring @divinesavages stair runner... (please don't scratch)."



Wisteria Hysteria © Instagram We got a glimpse of the outside of their home when this gorgeous photo was shared online. The back of the house features a romantic Juliet balcony, which is covered in beautiful wisteria.



Birthday blooms Followers got another peek at Dermot and Dee's garden at their London home when Dermot shared some photos marking his 50th birthday celebrations. The presenter and radio star posed outdoors on their garden path holding some gold balloons and was surrounded by tall trees, shrubbery and plants.



Bathtime © Instagram Dee and Dermot no doubt have their work cut out for them with a toddler at home, but the cats clearly keep them on their toes, too. This adorable snap shows off Dee and Dermot's bathroom, which is neutral and covered in white tiles and white-painted wooden panels, while their cat Socks take a dip in the sink.



Cool for Cats © Instagram With Dee and Dermot both working in the television, film and radio industry, it's fitting that they have such a cool office space. This little corner of the room is full to the brim with framed photos – including a great cover interview with Dermot – and snaps of their family. There's also an 'On Air' box light and a mini guitar, a nod to Dermot's radio gig and love of music.