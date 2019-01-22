Who is Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang? The couple have been married since 2012

British television's most glamorous night, the National Television Awards, returns this Tuesday, with presenter Dermot O'Leary at the helm. A man famed for fronting primetime shows such as The X Factor and Saturday Breakfast on BBC Radio 2, his long-term relationship with wife Dee Koppang O'Leary has comparatively been kept relatively low-key. Gaining glimpses into their relationship on social media, we're pretty obsessed with this couple and want to know everything about Dee, her relationship with Dermot and her love of cats!

Who is Dee Koppang O'Leary?

Born in Oslo in 1978, the Norwegian beauty spends her time hanging out with famous friends Caroline Flack, Gemma Cairney, Laura Whitmore and Dawn O'Porter, most recently being seen supporting Caroline during the Love Island presenter's stint as Roxie in the West End production of Chicago. Additionally, Dee loves to travel, returning to her hometown of Oslo to ski with Dermot in early January, as well as visiting New York in November to celebrate her 40th birthday.

What does Dee do for a living?

Just like her husband, Dee works in the TV industry and the couple even set up a film production company together in 2013. A director and producer, the stunning brunette has a seriously impressive CV, having worked as a unit director on Netflix smash hit The Crown, as well as producing and directing the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since 2009.

How did the couple meet?

Dee and Dermot started dating in 2002 after meeting a TV production company where they both worked. Ten years later, the couple tied the knot in September 2012 at a village church in Chiddingstone, Kent, with Dermot's ITV pal Holly Willoughby, as well as stars such as James Corden, Chris O'Dowd and Bear Grylls attending the wedding. The couple celebrated their nuptials with two honeymoons and six years later, Dermot says that he still finds married life "brilliant". "She's very smart," the presenter says, adding: "We keep each other sane."

Where do Dee and Dermot live?

Hectic international work schedules often keep Dee and Dermot apart, but the couple have bases in London's affluent Primrose Hill and Italy. Their London pad often serves as a background for Dee's Instagram posts, with fans admiring the open plan spaces and swanky contemporary interiors, as well as a number of homely rustic touches including a bar cart and log pile.

Do Dee and Dermot want a family?

Having children is important for the pair, but according to Dermot, career has to come first at the moment. "I definitely want kids, but I've got a very busy wife with a very busy life," he told Fabulous magazine in 2015. "I want them when we both think it's the right thing to happen. It's not fair for me to say: 'I want kids now.'" Fortunately, the couple keep their house busy with their two cats, Socks and Toto, with Dermot dedicating the second book in his children's series to his wife, writing: "To Dee Koppang O'Leary, first of her name, Queen of the Fjords, proud woman of Kent, and most definitely Mother of Cats."