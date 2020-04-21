Ola Jordan is officially back in the gym! The new mum took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she's starting a new fitness journey as a mother, sharing a photo of herself in the incredible home gym she shares with husband James Jordan, writing: "Mummy's first workout, that was hard!" The former Strictly star was wearing chic, black workout gear, had her hair pulled back into a messy bun and looked gorgeous without a spot of make-up on.

What's more, the 37-year-old's workout space was so sleek! With a dark grey colour scheme and all-black gym equipment, the room has serious spa vibes! The doting mum must have been glad to get a moment to herself and work up a sweat, as the Jordan household has certainly been chaotic lately!

Ola shared the photo on Instagram

The happy couple welcomed their first child, Ella, in February, and as is to be expected, family life has been full throttle since then. And although little Ella might only be a couple of months old, parents Ola and James have already formed an amazingly tight-knit bond with their daughter, something that happened almost instantaneously, as they demonstrated recently when the pair opened up to HELLO!, revealing that they defied their midwife's advice to help their daughter.

Parents Ella and James knew just what they needed to try when Ella struggled from nappy rash - despite it going against the advice of a midwife! In their Strictly Parenting column, the pair open up about how they turned to a tried and tested method after everything else failed.

"I believe every baby is different so you can't do the same thing with every baby," says James. "There is no wrong or right way, you can only do the best for your baby." "For example, Ella was getting really bad nappy rash and a few of my friends and James' sister said to use this cream," Ola explains. "I was putting the cream on but her bum was getting worse and worse. It was getting blistery and slightly bleeding, and she was in a lot of pain. James said, 'Put Sudocrem on.' Well, I remember when we were in hospital one of the midwives said to me, 'Don't use Sudocrem on the baby,' so I was using the other stuff but nothing was working."

