James Jordan documents daughter Ella's first poo explosion with funny picture James and Ola Jordan welcomed their first daughter Ella in February

James and Ola Jordan's daughter Ella has reached a disastrous milestone that all parents can relate to and that they themselves have had to endure – the first poo explosion!

Loading the player...

The new parents, who welcomed their first daughter in February, shared the hilarious moment on Instagram, posting a picture showing the baby's cute pink babygrow covered in baby poo. "Our first poo explosion," the proud dad wrote across the image.

Despite hitting this inevitable milestone, the couple enjoyed a lovely Sunday together. The trio began the day by posing for a sweet picture, which showed them laying down in bed together, before going out for a walk in the sunshine.

MORE: Take a look inside James and Ola Jordan's dreamy family home

James, 42, then shared an adorable snap showing him holding Ella whilst she rests her head on his shoulder. "My munchkin," he wrote alongside it.

Despite the joy of welcoming his first child with Ola, it's been a challenging time for the former Strictly dancer as his father has suffered two strokes in the last months and has recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter to announce the latest diagnosis last week, he said: "Just when you think things couldn't get any worse! After being in hospital for nearly two weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus.

"He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (cellulitis)," he added. "God, please give my dad a break. StayAtHome." Opening up about his close bond with his father, the professional dancer shared: "My dad has always been my hero. When I spoke to him he was more worried about my mum, sister and family. He kept saying, 'Don't worry about me, I've got this.'"

He added: "The sad thing is today he was supposed to be transferred to another hospital where he would have a TV. He was so excited."