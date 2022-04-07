Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian love their Vans trainers - and they're in the Amazon spring sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Known for their comfort and versatility, Vans trainers have become a staple in almost everyone's wardrobe, including tons of Hollywood stars. If you thought the celeb-fave footwear couldn't get any better, the Vans are currently on offer in the Amazon spring sale.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya have all been spotted rocking the sneakers, with Hailey Bieber often sporting her black pair with a range of chic looks. Hollywood stars aren't the only ones that have bagged the Vans though, the trainers have over 15,900 reviews on Amazon, and over 13,000 of those are five-star ratings.

Currently reduced to just £42.99 from £55 in the Amazon spring sale, the Vans Ward trainers are a must-have for your shoe collection. But if you want a pair, act fast while they're still in stock!

Vans Ward trainers, £42.99, Amazon

The trainers feature smooth leather uppers with a sturdy rubber sole and lace-up closure, complete with the signature side stripe and Vans logo. The perfect everyday footwear, the versatile Vans look great with any clothing or style, making them a comfortable staple for all year round.

Not only do the trainers look the part, shoppers have also commended the shoes for their durability and long-lasting wear. One Amazon user took to the review section to write, "These are so comfortable, good quality, great fit and a very good price…". Another added, 'Love them… you can never go wrong with a pair of Vans".

Hailey teamed her Vans with casual jeans and a cropped T-shirt

If you weren't already sold, the trainers come in a huge selection of colours and designs, so you can find the perfect pair to match your style.

The Vans can be teamed jeans or shorts for a casual look, or dress up with a dress or leather trousers for an effortlessly stylish ensemble. The possibilities are endless!

