Mother's Day: 9 ways to pamper your mum this Mothering Sunday

If ever there was a time for some additional pampering for mothers everywhere, it’s Mother’s Day. Show her some extra special love this year with a pampering gift to help her unwind and relax – your mama deserves it!

Mums may be superheroes but even they need some downtime and with Mother’s Day 2022 falling on Sunday March 27, it’s the ideal opportunity to gift her the best Mother’s Day present of all – some ‘me’ time. With rest and relaxation on the cards, your mum will need a pampering gift for Mother’s Day to help her reach a state of chill, even if the rest of her week is anything but.

And if you’re a mum yourself, send a heavy hint to your kids or other half that this year, additional pampering is in order. From Mother’s Day candles, skincare hampers and luxury bathtime treats, read on to discover our pampering Mother’s Day gift guide…

1. Create a calm ambience

NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini Oil Diffuser, £50, LOOKFANTASTIC

Setting the tone of the day is number one, and a calming fragrance should be top of the list. A luxury scented candle is always well received but take it up a notch with the must-have wellness tool of the moment – an oil diffuser.

NEOM’s super cute mini version is battery-operated with a dial to choose the intensity of the oil. Plus, it’s small enough for her to carry around the house! Don’t forget to gift her a relaxing oil to use too.

2. Run her a relaxing bath

Megamama Shower Milk, £12, Mama Mio

Along with a soothing candle, pour a generous amount of relaxing bath oil into the tub for her, like ESPA’s Restful Bath Milk or Neal’s Yard Remedies Soothing Bath Soak. The best gift though? The chance to turn every shower, as well as bath, into a pamper moment too!

Mama Mio’s Megamama Shower Milk is fabulous for the shower and bath. Formulated to refresh and revitalize dry skin, this foaming cleanser is packed full of omegas to intensely hydrate so skin is sumptuously supple.

3. Pamper skin like a pro

111Skin x LOOKFANTASTIC Masking Intro Kit, £60, LOOKFANTASTIC

Let her dial up the self-care factor with some luxury face masks – nothing like a good skin pamper!

This exclusive 111Skin Masking Intro Kit has a sheet mask for every skincare woe or worry, from a depuffing eye mask to a rose gold brightening face treat.

4. And hair, too

Pink Hair and Scalp Mud Mask, £36, ESPA

Along with a face mask, a hair mask is next on the pamper list. Espa’s Pink Hair and Scalp Mud Mask is a bestseller for a reason. The intensive treatment mask conditions and nourishes the hair and scalp for healthy, happy hair.

5. Massage time

Aventurine Jade Eye Contour Massage Tool, £40, ESPA

After a long soak, it’s massage time! Forget the body, it’s all about the face – if she’s a fan of a jade roller or gua sha, she’ll love ESPA’s Aventurine Jade Eye Contour Massage Tool.

Like a hot stone massage for the eyes, it helps to awaken and rejuvenate the eye area and feels mighty wonderful too.

6. Soothing skincare for the win

Trimester 3 Butter Bundle (worth £64), £60, Mama Mio

The perfect support squad for smooth, fresh-looking skin, Mama Mio’s Butter Bundle includes the essentials to feel fabulous from top toe.

She can pamper her body like it was meant to be pampered with these products, which includes the deeply moisturising Megamama Body Lotion, skin-firming Tummy Rub Butter, and the Lucky Legs Gel, designed to refresh and soothe weary pins and reduce puffiness in legs, feet and ankles.

7. A self-care spritz

Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold EDP For Her, £61.55, LOOKFANTASTIC

She needs to stay pampered like the Queen she is, and Tiffany & Co’s Rose Gold Eau de Parfum is vibrant, sparkling and spirited with notes of blackcurrant, lychee, rose and violet.

Plus, it’s housed in the most luxurious rose gold tinted glass bottle, complete with the iconic blue Tiffany band.

8. Reach relaxation nirvana

Grey Cotton Weighted Blanket, £90, ESPA

There was a time we’d gift our mums a heated blanket (no shade, we love them!) but now we know the power of a weighted blanket – and if you’re a mum, it’s the thing you’ve been waiting for to make the most of those precious zzzs you do catch.

Weighted blankets are praised for helping to improve the quality of sleep and helping the wearer to relax thanks to the gentle pressure of the blanket – it’s like being cocooned! We love ESPA’s 100% cotton weighted blanket, with its stylish grey, quilted design.

9. New mum moments

Mini Mio Moments with Mama Gift Set (worth £59.50), £50, Mama Mio

If she’s a new mum, with a newborn, moments alone are few and far between but one of the cutest ways to bond with baby is by enjoying a self-care routine for mama and mini – and the chance to pamper every single day.

Mama Mio’s Gift Set is perfect for both mum and baby, with mum products Tummy Rub Butter and Nipple Balm plus products they can both use, including the Beddy Byes Bath Milk.

