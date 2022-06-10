Justin Bieber has been left paralyzed in the face as he battles 'pretty serious virus' Justin canceled his tour dates

Justin Bieber has shared that he is battling a "pretty serious virus" that has left half of his face paralyzed. The singer took to social media Friday to reveal the devastating news with fans after he cancelled two shows on his tour earlier this week.

Justin revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face," he said in the video.

"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious. As you can see," he added.

"It will go back to normal. [It will take] time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest."

He later gave an update and revealed that it had been "getting progressively harder to eat", and asked for fans to pray for him.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears" causing facial paralysis and sometimes hearing loss in the affected ear.

"If not treated in a timely manner, it can cause permanent hearing damage. Even when treated early, the syndrome can be extremely painful, last for several months and cause short-term hearing loss," says the Mayo Clinic.

The health battle comes months after his wife Hailey Bieber shared that she had suffered a mini-stroke after a blood clot, which was caused by a hole in her heart.

Hailey shared a 12-minute YouTube video, explaining the whole experience and revealing that she had undergone surgery to close the hole.

"I couldn't speak, the right side of my face was drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out. I thought I was having a stroke and Justin thought I was having a stroke," Hailey said of her husband Justin.

Hailey went on to describe the ordeal as "the scariest moment of my life," before explaining that by the time she got to the hospital her symptoms had subsided.

Tests revealed she had a small blood clot on her brain, that had escaped through a hole in her heart.

