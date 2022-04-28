Hailey Bieber has emergency heart surgery following blood clot: 'scariest moment of my life' The model suffered a mini-stroke in March 2021

Hailey Bieber gave her fans a worrying update on her health following her mini-stroke in March.

MORE: Hailey Bieber diagnosed with a blood clot on her brain after hospital dash

The model shared that the blood clot she experienced in March, which led to a mini-stroke, was caused by a hole in her heart, which she has since had surgery to close. Hailey shared a 12-minute YouTube video, explaining the whole experience.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hailey Bieber talks about her heart surgery ordeal

The 25-year-old began by describing her mini-stroke, explaining: "I had a very scary incident. I was sitting at breakfast and all of a sudden I felt this really weird sensation that travelled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, which made my fingertips feel numb and weird.

MORE: Hailey Bieber shares sweet way Justin Bieber supports her amid health struggles

READ: Justin Bieber cradles tiny newborn - and fans think he's now a dad

"I couldn't speak, the right side of my face was drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out. I thought I was having a stroke and Justin thought I was having a stroke," Hailey said of her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey went on to describe the ordeal as "the scariest moment of my life," before explaining that by the time she got to the hospital her symptoms had subsided, but tests revealed she had a small blood clot on her brain, that had escaped through a hole in her heart.

Hailey shared this photo of herself undergoing tests

What caused Hailey Bieber's blood clot?

The model went on to share that doctors thought there could be three causes of her clot.

MORE: Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding dress photos for heartbreaking reason

1. Birth control pills

Hailey shared that she's recently started taking birth control pills which she said she "never really should have been" because she suffers from migraines, which could result in a blood clot.

2. Covid

Justin Bieber's wife revealed she'd recently had Covid, which could have been a contributing factor.

Justin Bieber has been supporting Hailey during her ill health

3. Long flight

Hailey explained she'd recently flown to and from Paris, sleeping through the whole flight both ways without moving around, so the doctors said the three factors made a "perfect storm" for a blood clot.

Hailey concluded the video by explaining that tests revealed she had a hole in her heart, meaning she had to undergo heart surgery to close it. She said the surgery went "very smoothly", and she is recovering really well and feeling great.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.