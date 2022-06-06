Rumer Willis shares playful new photos from the bathtub

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rumer Willis certainly knows how to make an impression on fans, with her latest fresh-faced photographs showing off her beauty as she bared it all.

MORE: Rumer Willis moves fans with emotional family update on dad Bruce Willis

The actress took to Instagram to share a slew of selfies of herself taken from inside her bathroom, where she sat in her bathtub in knee-deep water.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rumer Willis shares cheeky bath video from her 'happy place'

The pictures not only showed off her flaming locks and natural good looks, they also acted as a way to display her more playful side, as she pulled off a bunch of funny faces.

Many of her fans quickly took to the comments section to inundate her with heart and flame emojis, and she even got seals of approval from mom Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis.

MORE: Rumer Willis alters her appearance but fans aren't sure if it's real or not

One fan wrote: "A gorgeous girly…," with another saying: "I just love that hair color," and a third adding: "You're beautiful just like your mother."

The star recently stunned fans in a set of four, as she joined her mother and her two sisters, Tallulah and Scout Willis, for a swimsuit snapshot that Demi shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

Rumer shared new selfies of herself from the bathtub

The four looked incredible in their waterside throwback photograph wearing matching pieces from Andie Swim, a brand whose campaigns they have been part of in the past.

Demi donned a white one-piece with a minor cut-out detail and a tied detail on the chest, with Rumer and Tallulah also wearing one-pieces.

MORE: Demi Moore shares heartfelt family photograph with all three daughters

MORE: Rumer Willis unveils dramatic hair transformation after Bruce Willis' health diagnosis

Scout stood out, literally and figuratively, by wearing a bikini, linking hands with her sister Tallulah as she gazed at the camera with her hair falling over her face.

"That time of year again! Happy June," she shared, and fans were quickly left impressed. "Happy June to all of us and to this beautiful family," one wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Demi and her daughters posed in their matching swimsuits

Another said: "Stunning beautiful girls," with a third saying: "Lovely photo!" A fourth also commented: "Love the black and white."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.