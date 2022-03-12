Hailey Bieber diagnosed with a blood clot on her brain after hospital dash Hailey Bieber, 25, suffered 'stroke-like symptoms'

Hailey Bieber has revealed that she was diagnosed with a blood clot on her brain.

The model, 25, took to social media to share with fans that she had been hospitalized in Palm Springs after suffering from "stroke-like symptoms" which were caused by a blood clot in her brain.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Hailey shared on Instagram Stories, referencing husband Justin Bieber.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

She thanked family and friends who had "reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love".

Hailey shared the news with fans

Hailey and singer Justin wed in 2018 and hosted not one, but two wedding celebrations.

The pair legally married on 13 September 2018 in private at a civil ceremony in New York, but they celebrated with friends and family including Ed Sheeran and Kendall Jenner at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on 30 September 2019.

Hailey wore two gowns

For the ceremony she wore a gorgeous bespoke Off-White bridal gown, designed by the late designer Virgil Abloh and which featured long lace sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette with a fishtail skirt. Hailey later changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for her evening reception.

Her second dress featured an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeves and criss-cross strap accent at the back.

