Hailey and Justin Bieber's bedroom inside $25million mansion is totally unexpected - see full view of their sleep space The couple bought their home in 2020

Hailey and Justin Bieber aren’t short of a space to lay down their heads in their seven-bedroom modern mansion, but it appears they’ve got almost everything they would need right inside their private boudoir.

The celebrity couple are the proud owners of a plush $25.8million home in Beverly Hills and their homely bedroom is like a one bed apartment.

MORE: Hailey and Justin Bieber share controversial wedding photo

Fans are able to take a sneak peek inside Hailey, 24, and Justin’s sleep space thanks to a new project by HomeAdvisor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hailey and Justin Bieber discuss mental health for important message

The 3D floor plan - recreated from images by a team of architects and designers - gives more than a glimpse inside their palatial pad.

The plan shows the pair's room features a cosy-looking bedroom, with a large bathroom, changing room, living room and study all linked.

While it's a classy affair with simple cream, navy and white decor Justin, 27, has injected a spot of colour onto the walls with paintings features his logo for his Drew clothing line and some skateboards hung too.

MORE: Hailey Bieber poses in crop-top in stylish living room

RELATED: Hailey Bieber's mother is her twin in new photo – fans react

Hailey and Justin's 3D bedroom floor plan - PHOTO: Homeadvisor

It appears their beloved exotic cats have a place in their bedroom too as their pet beds are housed next to their bed.

Although it's large, it's pretty low-key, but with some larger-than-life features including a four-poster bed and free-standing bath.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber leaves fans speechless in latex sportswear

The home also boasts a beautiful pool

From their bathroom, Hailey and Justin have a view over the Franklin Canyon Reserve.

Of course, with such a hefty price-tag the home offers more than just a place to sleep.

The couple have a cosy, but huge home

It also boasts a 4k movie theatre, home-gym, wine closet, outdoor pizza oven, and a beautiful pool.

The home in the exclusive Beverly Hills Park neighbourhood means their neighbours include Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, Sofia Vergara and Sylvester Stallone.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.