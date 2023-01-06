Anne Heche's son 'overwhelmed' with support as he shares her book following her tragic death The actress died in a car accident in August 2022

Anne Heche's brave son, Homer Laffoon, has opened up about the support he's received since his mom's tragic death last year and says it's been "overwhelming".

Taking to the late actress' Instagram, the 20-year-old spoke about how he's been healing and promoted her book which is being published posthumously.

His length post, alongside the front cover of Call Me Anne, read: "Hi Everybody. Homer here. Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are."

He continued: "First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you.

"One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path."

Homer added: "But this is my mom's account so enough about me. I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself.

Anne's book Call Me Anne will be published posthumously

"My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world.

"So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it's own, as you would have wanted."

He concluded: "For those in Los Angeles, there will be a special event at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove. I know mom would want to see everyone's smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies.

Anne's son has received an outpouring of love since his mom's death

"I don't plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this. As mom liked to sign off, Peace and love, Homer."

Anne was taken off life support nine days after suffering a "severe anoxic brain injury" in a car crash in Los Angeles.

