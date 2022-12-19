The best last-minute beauty gifts in the US that don't look rushed!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When we say Christmas is just around the corner, it really is just around the corner, with the most-awaited day of the year only a few sleeps away. If that sends you into a panic state because you procrastinated on shopping for presents, there’s still a way to save yourself from having to buy gift cards for everyone in your list: beauty items.

For some reason, no one can resist receiving anything off a Sephora rack. After all, how can one deny a product that promises better skin? Or a perennial good hair day? Or a youthful glow? Thought so!

A beauty gift has the power to make it seem that it has been well thought out even though you’ve copped it at the last minute. To help speed things up for you further, here is a jumping-off point for your eleventh-hour beauty gift shopping.

Static Nails Pops For Champagne Velvet Effect Reusable Pop-On Manicures, $24, Ulta

Help a pal save trips to the salon with these pop-on manicures that can be worn weeks straight. These durable nails also happen to have a champagne design, perfect for the holidays.

La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection, $210, Nordstrom

A $280 value, this La Mer collection packs mini versions of the brand’s bestselling products, including the cult-favorite Crème de la Mer, cleansing foam, regenerating serum, and eye concentrate.

Laneige BTS Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set, $35, Sephora

Know someone who’s a BTS fan and loves lip balm? Well, that’s pretty much everybody! This gift covers all bases, as it packs three delicious scents inspired by the band’s hit tracks.

The Beauty Bag, $35, Glossier

Every makeup lover needs a portable bag to bring all their essentials on the go. This one is roomy enough to fit a handful of full-size products and has pockets to keep things organized.

Alo Aura Diffuser, $98, Nordstrom

Diffusers can make any space feel like a spa, and this one from Alo disperses scent up to 700 square feet for up 22 hours on a single charge. It holds 2.2 liters of water and can accommodate any essential oil blend.

Sigma Beauty Skincare Brush Gift Set, was $55 now $46.75, Bloomingdales

They can apply their favorite creams, masks, and serums seamlessly with this luxurious brush set that consists of a variety of high-quality fiber and silicone brushes.

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Making Faces Soft Cover Book, $21.99, Saks Fifth Avenue

If the recipient’s a makeup newbie, this NY Times #1 Bestseller can teach them the ropes on the 123s of makeup application. With lessons from the one and only Kevyn Aucoin, they can go from noob to pro in no time.

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Eye Shadow Palette, was $54 now $37.80, Ulta

While the colors in this palette are named and inspired by all things fall, it can still be used all year round.

Diptyque Set of Two Scented Candles, $150, Net-A-Porter

There’s no candle like a Diptyque candle. This package packs two unique scents, one that captures the aroma of mimosas and one that features soft floral notes. Both come in limited-edition packaging, too.

Slip Lovely Lashes Contour Sleep Mask, $55, Sephora

With a built-in contour, this sleep mask sits away from the eyelids to allow additional space for the eyelashes. It’s also designed to help people improve their beauty sleep.

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer, $429.99, Ulta

This gift pretty much already speaks for itself, don’t you think?

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream, $48, Sephora

Because the bum needs some loving, too. This bestselling body cream apparently has tightening and smoothing powers and adds a bit of shimmer to the skin.

Brightening + Blurring Trio, was $92, now $82, Saie

This three-piece set features a trio of goodies formulated to deliver a hydrated and radiant glow. The skin tint evens the skin tone, the concealer covers up blemishes, and the loose powder seals it all with a blurred finish.

Bliss Ultimate At-Home Facial Skin Care Holiday Gift Set Kit, $14.97, Walmart

Put together to deliver a great self-care experience at home, this 6-piece spa facial set includes items that clean, detoxify, smoothen, and hydrate the skin, including eye masks, sheet masks, glow peels, and more.

Sephora Collection Holiday Gift Card, starts at $10, Sephora

The recipient won’t get mad about having a last-minute present if they could pick their gift themselves, right?

