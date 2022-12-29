Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan's 6st weight loss video leaves fans with questions The stars have lost six and a half stone between them

James and Ola Jordan have been proudly showcasing their body transformations after revealing they have lost a staggering six and a half stone between them – and the former Strictly Come Dancing duo's latest video left fans with questions about how they managed to do it so quickly.

The short clip sees Ola and James, who are parents to two-year-old daughter Ella, "jumping into a new version of themselves" (quite literally), displaying their impressive physical transformations in blue swimwear. Ola rocked a blue bikini while James showed off his new abs in blue trunks – and fans couldn't wait to find out whether the duo's new fitness regime Dance Shred will live up to the hype.

Ola and James' motivational Instagram post read: "Who'd like to jump into a new version of themselves for 2023? It might take a bit longer than that in real life but hopefully you'll have some fun getting into shape with us. We weren't feeling the most gleeful or confident this time last year - having - as our old mums would say 'let ourselves go'.

"It's so easily done - we stopped dancing and took up recreational eating! But we found a way back to our old selves and would love to share how we did it with you - so jump onto the link in our bios or go to danceshred.co.uk and hopefully you'll be jumping for joy - or at least have a bit more of a spring in your step - at the end of our 3 month plan.

Before: The Strictly duo were unhappy with their physiques

"And amazing news guys - we're extending our Early Bird offer of £20 off - but it is selling fast so don't miss out."

The Strictly duo's loyal Instagram fans inundated the pair with queries about the programme. One asked: "So is this just exercise based or diet too? You guys look amazing! Getting married next year so need any help going."

Another commented: "Love to know who took the longest/hardest probs Ola.. as pregnancy weight is hard to shift," while a third queried: "You both look wonderful. Please let me know how you did it."

After: Ola and James looked super toned in their blue swimwear

Several other fans praised the pair for their trademark honesty and transparency, with one heartfelt message reading: "So brave! Ola as a mum myself and a mother who has literally given herself anxiety over trying to back to a decent ‘normal’ weight or even a ‘healthy’ weight, to see someone who is known as being a bomb body struggle is amazing. Apologies you also found this hard, nice to see someone in the public eye be truthful. Absolute parent goals, it takes a partnership and you guys have slayed."

In the first two weeks of following their new programme, Ola lost 1 stone 2lbs while James lost 11lbs. The Dance Shred website explains that "as with any diet and fitness plan - expect to lose more at the beginning, with results steadying to 1-2lbs a week after that."

Ola and James decided to take action after a swimwear photo this summer

James and Ola's 12-week programme offers a library of 15-minute exercise routines as well as a diet plan and motivational tips from dietician Jo Travers.

But how did they really transform their physiques - was it 50/50 diet and exercise? HELLO! will have the lowdown on James and Ola's behind-the-scenes struggle in our exclusive chat next week.

The pair previously admitted they decided to take action after Ola was left upset by an unflattering bikini photo of herself this summer. Lack of energy, poor diet and the struggle of parenting Ella resulted in the formerly fit ballroom dancers forsaking any exercise.

