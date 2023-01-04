T.J. Holmes' wife breaks silence after news of affair with co-star Amy Robach The Good Morning America stars have been on hiatus ever since

Amid news that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spent the holiday season together after news of their relationship made headlines, the latter's wife is finally speaking out.

Marilee Fiebig broke her silence on the matter in a statement to Daily Mail in which her divorce lawyer spoke on her behalf.

Attorney Stephanie Lehman's statement read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

She spoke out against T.J.'s conduct regarding the matter, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

T.J. and Marilee are filing for divorce after 12 years together

The publication initially reported on the couple filing for divorce in New York City, which happened on December 28, just after Christmas Day.

T.J. had been married to wife Marilee for 12 years, and the pair share a young daughter, Sabine, together.

Amy and T.J. - who work on GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton - have both been taken off air following the news of their affair, and have not been on the ABC morning news program since the beginning of December.

It is not known whether Amy and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, are also planning to file for divorce, or if they already have, but the former couple have been spending the holidays in different parts of the United States.

The pair have been off the air since news of their affair leaked

Amy and T.J. were spotted in Atlanta spending the holidays together, followed by a stint in Miami, while Andrew and his three sons were pictured in Montana.

