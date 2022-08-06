Anne Heche in critical condition following fiery car crash in Los Angeles The actress has reportedly been intubated

Anne Heche has been left in critical condition after a car crash in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the 53-year-old star and ex-partner of Ellen DeGeneres crashed her Mini Cooper into a garage in the Mar Vista neighborhood around 11 am on Friday morning.

The vehicle and home caught fire and Anne was dragged from the wreckage and put on a stretcher before being rushed to hospital.

Anne - who competed on DWTS - was involved in a horrific crash

The Los Angeles Fire Department told People that the accident caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home.

They confirmed that the female driver of the vehicle was rushed away in critical condition.

TMZ gave further details and said that Anne is currently intubated but expected to live.

The outlet also details the fact that Anne had already fled the scene of another crash before the fiery outburst which has left her with "serious burns".

Anne dated Ellen Degeneres

They added: "We're told her condition prevents doctors from performing any tests to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol."

Shocking photos of the wreckage show the Mini completely charred and video has been captured of the actress speeding down the residential street before the blaze.

She also reportedly blew a stop sign and was driving erratically.

Ten fire trucks were battling the fire which destroyed the home and news reporters were heard saying they'd be shocked if anyone inside survived the blaze.

