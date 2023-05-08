Makeup-free Jennifer Lopez, 53, reveals the secrets to her glowing complexion in skin tutorial

The Let’s Get Loud hitmaker spills on her ageless complexion

Jennifer Lopez delighted her fans on Sunday by sharing her secret to achieving a stunning "Bronx goddess glow" in a makeup-free skincare tutorial posted on Instagram.

The 53-year-old superstar, who recently praised Ben Affleck's parenting skills, featured her own JLO Beauty product line in the video shared on the brand's Instagram account.

Captioned with: "Throwing it back with that Bronx Goddess Glow Skin prep with @JLoBeauty and then I tie it all together with a little lip gloss and my signature hoops," the Let's Get Loud hitmaker started the tutorial with a radiant, fresh face, wrapped in a luxurious monogrammed bathrobe.

JLo explained her signature, quick, five-minute go-to look in four easy steps, perfect for a casual night out with girlfriends: "This is for when you need to do something really quick for a fun girl's night out, you don't wanna be too fussy, you're not trying to impress nobody, just trying to look your best."

Jennifer began by applying her JLO Beauty serum, followed by her "blockbuster" moisturizer, eye cream to her lower lids, chin, and frown lines, a touch of her "complexion booster" to contour areas, and a dab of "pink champagne" face highlighter for extra sparkle.

To complete her dewy look, the megastar added a bit of lip gloss, mascara for well-defined lashes, and her must-have giant hoop earrings.

"This is not optional," she emphasized: "Bronx beauty... you gotta have your hoops."

Jennifer further recommended smoothing down baby hairs on the hairline for an extra polished look.

In another makeup-free tutorial earlier this week, she shared beauty hacks such as using $8 KISS fake eyelashes from a drugstore.

The singer stressed the importance of hydration before prepping her skin for the Met Gala and revealed she never sunbathes but relies on fake tanning cream and bronzer for a sun-kissed look.

Though Jennifer stunned at the Met Gala, her husband Ben Affleck was unable to join her due to "work commitments he could not get out of" in Los Angeles.

