Jennifer Lopez's former stepdaughter is so grown up in rare photo with dad Alex Rodriguez The Jenny from the Block hitmaker split from A-Rod at the beginning of 2021

Jennifer Lopez has remained on good terms with Alex Rodriguez since their surprise split in 2021.

The former couple built up a family unit for seven years in Miami with their respective children - who had an incredibly close bond.

J-Lo was a doting stepmother to her then-fiancé's daughters Natasha and Ella, who she even promised some of her iconic red carpet dresses to.

VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez teases real reason he and Jennifer Lopez broke up

While their father A-Rod tends to keep them out of the spotlight, the proud father couldn't resist sharing a picture of himself and his firstborn Natasha, 17, during a trip to the Bronx over the weekend.

Natasha was pictured at the Yankee stadium with her father, looking incredibly grown up dressed in a black-and-white vest top, and accessorizing her look with statement hoop earrings.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo after Alex shared it on Instagram, with one writing: "Amazing picture!" while another wrote: "You guys are twins!" A third added: "Beautiful picture."

Alex Rodriguez posed with daughter Natasha - who had a close bond with former stepmom Jennifer Lopez

Alex shares Natasha and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he remained on good terms with - and has even joined her, along with her husband Angel and their daughter on holiday in recent years so that their daughters can spend time with both their parents.

A-Rod has also previously opened up about how he has "no regrets" when it comes to his relationship with J-Lo and had nothing but praise for the singer when talking about her on IHeartRadio's Martha Steward's podcast.

A-Rod is a doting dad to children Natasha and Ella

"Life is good," he shared. "I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life."

He went on to say of J-LO: "Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.

A-Rod has nothing but good things to say about his ex-fiancé

Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I’ve ever been around."

He added that Jennifer was the "hardest worker" and "I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

