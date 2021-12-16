14 celebrity beauty brands to gift this Christmas

Celebrities have us flocking to know the secret to their flawless skin, or the make-up must-have to conceal any blemishes, and now we might just have the answer.

But we are not just talking about brand ambassadors and one-off collections. Over the years, A-listers, including actors, models, TV personalities, and singers, have ventured into the beauty world to release their own ranges.

Admittedly, most of us are drawn to a brand because of the big named figurehead, but beauty buffs out there curious to sample the celebrity-lead labels, new releases in general, or upgrade their beauty cupboard, can do so with ease.

Jessica Alba - Honest Beauty

From £3/$3.99 to £180/$234.99

Jessica Alba launched her own beauty brand back in 2012, and over the last decade - almost - she has expanded her label. Honest Beauty prides itself on creating clean products, free from any nasties, and are sustainable, across beauty, skincare, as well as home cleaning products and baby essentials.

Our top pick:

HYDROGEL CREAM, £25/$19.99, Honest Beauty

Jennifer Lopez - JLo Beauty

From £27/$36 to £104/$137

Jennifer Lopez is a force to be reckoned with, as an artist, actor, and entrepreneur. JLO Beauty launched in January 2021, and includes nourishing skincare items, such as That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream, sheet masks, as well as dietary supplements to boost that glow.

Our top pick:

That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF30 Moisturiser, £41/$54, JLo Beauty

Gwyneth Paltrow - Goop

From £3/$3.50 to £680/$895

Goop has been a popular wellness brand, covering beauty, as well as lifestyle essentials and tools, for many years. Since 2008, Goop has continued to expand across various categories, but it is still beauty that has our attention. Goop’s beauty section incorporates: skincare, haircare, body care, as well as make-up cosmetics, but for those new to the label can snap up The Goop Starter Kit.

Our top pick:

GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream, £72/$95, Goop

Rihanna - Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin

From £16/$7 to £115/$130

Rihanna is another A-lister who has stormed all industries, from music and acting, to fashion and beauty. In 2017 Fenty Beauty launched with a wide selection of foundations to suit all skin tones. Since then it has gone on to create top selling lip glosses, as well as Fenty Skin, with a whole host of cleansers, toners and moisturisers.

Our top pick:

PRO FILT'R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION, £27/$36, Fenty Beauty

Drew Barrymore - Flower Beauty

From £6/$8 to £14/$18

Flower Beauty by Drew is an affordable beauty brand, with prices lower than $20. The brand covers everything from lip products and cheeks to eyes, as well as beauty tools to make applying your cosmetics a breeze.

Our top pick:

FLOWER POTS POWDER BLUSH, £8.99/$10, Flower Beauty

Kristen Cavallari - Uncommon Beauty

From £12/$15 to £47/$62

From Laguna Beach to an entrepreneur launching cookbooks, home, childrenswear and jewellery brand Uncommon James, before venturing into skincare in 2021. Uncommon Beauty is a clean skincare brand, which currently spans across five products; a nourishing lip balm to cleanser and hydrating Pineapple Peptide serum, to suit all skin types and skincare concerns.

Our top pick:

Pineapple Peptide Nectar, $62, Uncommon Beauty

Pharrell Williams - Human Race

From £12/$16 to £84/$110

Pharrell Williams launched Human Race beauty brand in 2020 on the basis that each product is suitable for any age, gender and skin concern. All products are clean and sustainable as refills for your skincare favourites are available. Whether you opt for one cult skincare item, or the full set to complete your skincare regime from start to finish Human Race has you covered.

Our top pick:

Routine Pack, $110, Human Race

Alicia Keys - Keys Soulcare

From £10/$20 to £65/$65

Fallin' hitmaker, Alicia Keys, launched her skincare brand in 2020, which is clean, cruelty free and has been developed alongside dermatologists to deliver the best ingredients our skin needs, but also to care for our soul and making sure we feel good on the inside because that effects the outside. From exfoliators and cleansers, to moisturisers and kits, there is something for beauty novices and seasoned pros.

Our top pick:

KEYS SOULCARE GOLDEN CLEANSER, £20/$27, Cult Beauty

Selena Gomez - Rare Beauty

From £4/$5 to £29/$38

In September 2020, Selena Gomez launched her beauty label Rare Beauty - shortly after the release of her album Rare. Rare Beauty's mantra is to be comfortable in your own skin, and the selection of skincare and make-up garments have been designed to do that, whether it is an au natural look, or full face.

Our top pick:

Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set, $30, Rare Beauty

Miranda Kerr - Kora Organics

From £16/$22 to £245/$320

Australian model, Miranda Kerr, was one of the first beauty brands founded by a celebrity, as it launched back in 2009. Over the last 12 years, Miranda has continued to expand the range, with the Noni collection continuing to be the range with award-winning success.

Our top pick:

Noni Glow Face Oil, £62/$83, Kora Organics

Victoria Beckham - Victoria Beckham Beauty

From £18/$24 to £300/$355

Spice Girl band member Victoria Beckham launched her first foray into the beauty business solo in 2019, after collaborating with Estée Lauder. After the initial sell out success with the Eye Bricks and lip liners, Posh Spice went on to expand to include skincare, and even more cosmetics.

Our top pick:

Smoky Eye Brick, £50/$56.50, Cult Beauty

Rosie Huntington Whiteley - Rose Inc

From £9/$12 to £55/$72

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has collaborated with Marks and Spencer for numerous years, but after the success of her own lifestyle website, which offered advice and beauty tips, she decided to launch her own cosmetics e-store. From nourishing moisturisers, to cosmetics to create a dewy complexion or soft pop of colour, Rose Inc has you covered.

Our top pick:

BLUSH DIVINE RADIANT LIP & CHEEK COLOUR, £23/$30, Rose Inc

Kim Kardashian - KKW Beauty and fragrance

From £4/$5 to £120/$160

KKW Beauty is currently getting a makeover, however, KKW Fragrance is still available to shop online. KKW Beauty first launched back in 2017 with a selection of contour sticks, which is a signature beauty look the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for, before she dropped three debut crystal-inspired scents. The fragrance line has continued to expand, and we anticipate even bigger things for KKW Beauty.

Our top pick:

CRYSTAL GARDENIA, £45/$60, KKW Fragrance

Kylie Jenner - Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin

From £5/$7 to £133/$136

Kylie Jenner has built an almighty beauty empire over the years, after she launched her namesake label, Kylie Cosmetics, back in 2015. The company initially started out selling lip kits complete with a lip liner and liquid lipstick, but has since expanded to other make-up products, collaborations with her siblings, and even into skincare. We take our hats off to you KJ.

Our top pick:

KYLIE MATTE LIP KIT, £26/$29, Kylie Cosmetics

