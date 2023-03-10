Jennifer Lopez uses this affordable SPF moisturizer 'every day' – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

While 53-year-old Jennifer Lopez has her own JLo Beauty skincare line, she once revealed that she also has a surprising drugstore SPF in her skincare cabinet! And we noticed that her go-to skin-protecting moisturizer is on sale on Amazon.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez has been using this rose cream moisturizer for over a decade

We were thrilled to find that she loves drugstore moisturizer for her day to day SPF: Revitalift Bright Reveal Moisturizer by L'Oreal, which is also formulated with pro-retinol, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. And even better, it's on sale for $14.29 (£20).

Jennifer Lopez, 53, is a firm believer in SPF - and said she uses the Revitalift moisturizer 'every single day'

Is there anyone more famous for their glow than the Shotgun Wedding star? We definitely keep an eye on what Jennifer uses in her skincare regime, from a cannabis-infused 'instant eyelift' serum for the red carpet to wrinkle-busting Strivectin.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal SPF 30 Moisturizer, $14.29 / £20.47 (WAS $19.99), Amazon

And JLo told People just how important SPF is to her and to get her daily dose of sun protection, saying she uses the L'Oreal face cream "every single day," adding: "You have to protect your skin."

And Jen's not the only fan! Her favourite formula has received a number of five-star reviews on Amazon, with one happy shopper writing: "I have used this for several years. It is exactly what I like, not heavy or oily."

MORE JLO BEAUTY SECRETS

Jennifer Lopez used this $39 product to get her megawatt goddess glow at Dolce & Gabbana Show

You won't believe the secret weapon for JLo's amazing lashes

JLo's miracle hair brush costs just $14.99

"Love this. Just wish it came in a bigger bottle!!" added another.

The Halftime star has long highlighted the importance of SPF when it comes to skincare. In 2018, she told InStyle: "I don't wear a lot of makeup when not working and am a firm believer in SPF. I try not to stay out in the sun too long."

It's no wonder she's still rocking that incredibly youthful JLo glow!

WATCH: JLo shares the morning ritual she never misses

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.