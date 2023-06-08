Princess Kate debuts golden beauty transformation during latest appearance

The Princess of Wales certainly seems to be embracing the warmer weather, since she has been sporting a golden new beauty look during recent appearances.

Kate - who recently took a trip to Jordan in order to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his bride Princess Rajwa - may have caught some sun over the past few weeks, as she appeared to have a rich tan in new photographs.

The royal sported a perky ponytail and her activewear for her most recent engagement as she got stuck in playing rugby with youngsters at Maidenhead Rugby Club on Wednesday.

Either Kate has been enjoying the warmer weather in the UK recently, or perhaps she has applied some fake tan.

© Getty Images Kate appeared to have a golden tan in the new photographs

It’s said that the Princess does like to use false tanning products, with many beauty experts guessing that she probably uses a gradual product with natural results.

It has previously been reported that Kate even did her own tan for her royal wedding day - choosing Xen-Tan’s Bronzing Mist to give her a natural glow.

However, every year Kate tends to look a little more tanned during spring and summer, which could just be a natural result of the sunnier weather.

© Getty Images Kate wore her hair in a sporty high ponytail

The Princess’ sporty ponytail rounded off her summery look perfectly for Wednesday’s engagement, as she complimented her tanned skin with nude lipstick and a dark smokey eye.

For her athletic day out, she wore tapered joggers by Sweaty Betty teamed with a pair of crisp white trainers from another of her favourite activewear brands, Lululemon.

Kate's appearance on Wednesday formed part of her Shaping Us campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the critical importance of early childhood in shaping the adults we become.

© Getty Images Kate joined rugby star Ugo Monye at the engagement

The Princess teamed up with rugby players Ugo Monye, Danny Care and Courtney Lawes on the day, as they discussed the important role of fatherhood in the early development of children.

After the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a fun video from the engagement on their social media pages, fans were quick to respond with positive messages.

"I love how the Princess of Wales discussed [things] with fathers this time. And it was great to see her playing rugby, she definitely loves sports," one wrote, with another adding: "Such a fun and important engagement! Her Royal Highness is so sporty... and thank you for focusing on dads too!"

Plenty more couldn't help but notice Kate's chic beauty look. "She was working that super high ponytail, yaasss!" one responded, with another writing: "I always like her hair up in a ponytail."

© Getty Princess Kate wore her bouncy locks down loose for another engagement this week

Earlier this week, the royal also visited the Windsor Family Hub to hear about the important work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and surrounding areas.

In a more smart-casual look, she wore a gorgeous blue gingham blazer from Zara (a print that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana also loved to wear), teamed with tailored trousers and flats.

With her long hair down this time, we got a closer look at Kate's current hair colour – a warm mid-brown, with some very subtle lighter pieces. The Princess isn't afraid to change up her hair look for summer, however – what beauty trend will she try next?