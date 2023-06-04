Princess Kate’s rarely-seen natural curls look unrecognisable in unearthed holiday photos

The Princess of Wales’ hair always looks immaculate. Be it coiffed into an elegant up-do, curled into regal ringlets or slicked into a runway-ready pleat, Princess Catherine’s chocolate tresses have long been the envy of royal fans.

Yet one unearthed photograph taken during Prince William and Princess Kate’s post-wedding era shows that not even the future Queen can handle the effects of humidity on her hair.

WATCH: 100 years of royal hairstyles

Rewind to 17 September 2013, when the royal couple visited Tuvanipipu Island as part of their Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East.

While faced with the elements of tropical island weather, a then-Duchess of Cambridge’s normally sleek and glossy mane had become voluminous and wavy, giving royal fans an extremely rare glimpse at Kate’s natural curls.

Prince William and Princess Kate were visiting Tuvanipupu Island on their Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East on September 17, 2012 in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island.

The mother-of-three looked radiant as ever sporting a rarely-seen stripped-back, natural look, rocking her mermaid waves with a sleeveless black beach dress and a botanical necklace.

The Princess of Wales' natural curls are wildly different to her usual preened-to-perfection hairstyle

It’s not the first time we’ve been surprised by the Princess of Wales’ ethereal beauty whilst she jet sets overseas.

In other photographs taken from the same trip, Kate looks like an Island goddess donning an off-the-shoulder hot pink beach dress and raffia espadrille heels.

The Princess's dress was designed and made at Rarotonga, Cook Islands, by Cook Island designer Ellena Tavioni Pittman of design house TAV.

Her famous mane was curled into neat ringlets which stayed in place as she and William enjoyed a visit at the Governor General’s home in the Solomon Islands.

Exactly how the Princess of Wales maintains her enviable chesnut locks has remained a mystery among royal fans. Experts have even suggested the 41-year-old royal could have a set of invisible hair extensions enhancing and elongating her Princess-like mane.

MORE ROYAL HAIR: Princess Beatrice's headbands: The timeless trend that proves she's a royal It-girl

The Princess of Wales' hair is usually preened to perfection

HELLO! formerly spoke to Olia Cutz of The Extensionist, who has more than a decade of experience fitting hair extensions. "Kate could easily have had tapes or ultra bonds, which are incredibly tiny strands of hair extensions. They can add thickness and length to any hair type, but are so subtle they are incredibly hard to detect,” she said.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.