The Princess of Wales showcases playful side during rugby club visit - best photos

The Princess of Wales donned her sports kit on Wednesday for a special trip to Maidenhead Rugby Club.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union, Princess Kate, 41, met with local and national men's rugby players to discuss her Shaping Us campaign and raise awareness about the importance of early childhood.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales showcased her sporty side, opting to take part in numerous rugby drills. The mother-of-three looked every inch the budding sports star as she smoothly tossed the rugby ball to a nearby player.

© Getty Kate appeared in high spirits as she took part in the drills

Eschewing her trusty power suits, the royal rocked a stylish sporty ensemble featuring a turquoise T-shirt and a pair of dark leggings. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and completed her look with a pair of white trainers.

© Getty Princess Kate beamed with joy

After taking part in drills, the royal will lead an important discussion with professional rugby stars Courtney Lawes and Danny Care, in addition to representatives from Maidenhead Rugby Club and Si Trower, founder of the mental health charity, Brave Mind.

Princess Kate launched her Shaping Us campaign in January 2023. Her campaign aims to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole. It aims to highlight the importance of supporting young children and those caring for them.

© Getty The royal got stuck in

HELLO! understands that the Princess of Wales sees the early years and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as her "life's work".

At the time of its launch, Princess Kate said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives.

© Getty The Princess of Wales leapt to catch a ball

"It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.

"These are the most preventative years. By focusing our collective time, energy and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come.

© Getty Princess Kate launched her campaign in January 2023

Throughout the years, the royal has supported numerous mental health programmes including the likes of Heads Together, Shout 85258 and the Mentally Healthy Schools programme. She is also patron of a number of charities which are focussed on promoting and providing mental health support to those in need.

Kate's Maidenhead appearance comes after she paid a special visit to the Windsor Family Hub to learn more about the organisation's important work in supporting families in Windsor and beyond.

© Getty The royal travelled to Windsor

During her visit, the Princess of Wales talked with mothers about their parenting struggles before sitting in on a baby massage session designed to help mums bond with their babies.

For the important trip, Kate looked beautiful in powder blue. Ever the style queen, she rocked a chic gingham Zara blazer which she teamed with a white puff sleeve tank top and some figure-flattering blue trousers from L.K. Bennett.

© Getty Princess Kate looked lovely in blue

Kate ditched her stilettos for a pair of navy point-toe ballerina flats by Emmy London. She wore her chocolate tresses down loose in gentle waves and opted for a fresh palette of makeup.

