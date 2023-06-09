Dynasty’s Joan Collins, 90, makes rare appearance with son Alexander as she shares her age-defying secrets

Joan Collins, 90, exuded pride as she stood by her son Alexander Newley's side at the launch of his book, Divining The Human: The Art Of Alexander Newley. Accompanied by her husband Percy Gibson, Joan graced The Polish Hearth Club in London for this momentous event.

Joan effortlessly showcased her timeless sense of style, donning an elegant white trouser suit that consisted of a satin blazer and matching trousers. Paired with nude-topped heels, she radiated confidence and grace as she proudly posed with her son. Percy, equally dapper in a grey suit, joined the Dynasty star to support Alexander's artistic endeavor.

Divining The Human takes readers on a captivating journey through the realms of Portraiture, Landscape, The Nude, Abstraction, and Still Life, presenting a collection of captivating pieces within its glossy pages.

Joan shares Alexander, as well as her daughter Tara, with her second husband, Anthony Newley. They married in 1963 but went their separate ways in 1971. Following their divorce, Joan married her third husband, Ron Kass, in 1972, and they have a daughter together.

Beyond her remarkable career, Joan Collins continues to inspire with her age-defying looks and her unique approach to life. In fact, just last August, she garnered global attention for fearlessly sharing a snapshot of herself in a bikini at the age of 89, breaking barriers and defying societal norms.

So, what is the secret to Joan's ageless appearance?

Joan stresses the importance of sun protection “I have always worn sun protection, and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20,” she told You magazine. Her commitment to sun protection is evident in her radiant complexion, often described as "so white, like a sheet" when she wakes up in the morning.

Discipline is key for Joan, who never goes to bed without removing her makeup and diligently applying night cream.

“I don’t go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14,” she told The Mirror.

“Women then weren’t addicted to television, Instagram and Twitter and all these things. I heard the average was two to four hours a day on devices. Now if you do that you don’t really have much time to exercise or take care of your skin.”

Joan's secret to maintaining her youthful appearance extends beyond skincare. “The quality of what you eat is as important as the quality of the products you use," she says.

"I try to eat a balanced diet. I believe eating avocados is very beneficial and I believe in taking vitamin supplements – I take Vitamin C, E and Omega oils," She told The Daily Mail.

