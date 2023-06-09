Lady Gaga shares rarely seen makeup-free selfie and wow

Lady Gaga gave fans a rare glimpse of her natural allure. The Poker Face songstress recently shared a sincere and relatable selfie on her Instagram page, showcasing a nearly makeup-free look, all while marketing her beauty line - Haus Labs by Lady Gaga.

Earlier in the month, the multi-talented starlet shared how she leverages makeup as a 'self-care' instrument. The 36-year-old performer, who has made a name for herself by donning a wide spectrum of distinctive styles and outfits, divulged that her first memories of style trace back to her mother Cynthia Germanotta. Her mother helped her understand that appearing 'glamorous' could have positive implications on her mental wellbeing.

She shared with Grazia magazine: 'My earliest memories of make-up centre on my mother. Watching her transform and get ready for work was so special, I watched her become this superhuman being.

“My mother used to say to me, ‘Take care of yourself. You have to look glamorous. It's not all about how you look’.

“I've worn a lot of make-up before and still felt awful on the inside. "But for me, make-up is self-care; sometimes it really lifts my spirits and it has helped me with my mental health a lot throughout my life."

The powerhouse behind the hit Bad Romance has now unveiled her HausLabs line in the UK. The American-born superstar expressed her excitement about expanding her brand to Britain, citing her fondness for the nation's beauty culture.

Further elaborating her connection with the beauty industry, she added: "I'm known for wearing make-up, I'm known for being expressive. Well, now I don't just wear make-up, I make make-up. I'm part of the process in a big way.'

"I love the UK and it's no secret that I love the fashion. "People talk about Paris and Milan, but British fashion has influenced me the most throughout my career, there's this relationship between fashion, art and beauty that's subversive and interesting, particularly when it comes to women's gender performance - it's unique.

“I've come to the UK with music and performances, but this year I'm coming with make-up.”

