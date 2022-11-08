Dame Joan Collins is a timeless beauty, always flawless and impossibly glamorous.

MORE: Dame Joan Collins stuns fans as she poses in plunging lacy bodice

And she had a surprise in store for her fans recently, when she unveiled a brand new look on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joan Collins, 89, dances around in a bikini

Joan debuted a dramatic transformation as she dined out with some of her “favourite people”.

READ: Dame Joan Collins pictured with her rarely-seen brother Bill - fans react

MORE: Dame Joan Collins, 88, is age-defying as she shows off endless legs on holiday

Gone was her signature updo and light fringe – instead the star revealed stunning long brown locks, seemingly held back with a headband. Joan completed her look with a bold red lip and wore a statement necklace over her black outfit.

Fans adored her stylish appearance, with one telling the actress: “Ur hair looks fabulous down like this!” “I love your hair. It looks so beautiful!” echoed a second. “You look like your sister with your hair like this,” said a third.

READ: Dame Joan Collins's granddaughter is her double in very rare family photo

MORE: Dame Joan Collins stuns in family photo with her children and sister Jackie's daughter

Others commented on Joan’s timeless beauty. “As usual you look better than everyone. Inspirational,” one follower remarked. “Joan’s aging in reverse….she looks 25 here!” said another.

In a 2017 interview with LBC Radio, Joan touched upon her health and diet choices – and admitted she is not a fan of the clean-eating movement advocated by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow.

"All of this stuff that she does not eat anything for a week and just drinks goat's milk? I mean what is that? I guess it is a fad..." she said.

"I see these people taking their green juices and their kale and quinoa – that tastes of cut up cardboard. Green tea is disgusting," she added. "It is like ink. I will have a big cup of builder's tea and I have two cups of proper coffee in the morning. I think there is too much of this clean eating."

Joan previously spoke to Daily Mail about her diet, stating: "The quality of what you eat is as important as the quality of the products you use...

"I try to eat a balanced diet. I believe eating avocados is a very beneficial and I believe in taking vitamin supplements – I take Vitamin C, E and Omega oils."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.