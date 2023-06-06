Eva Mendes admits she’s ‘a beast’ and shaves her face almost daily

Eva Mendes has been fearlessly candid about her journey with facial hair removal. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the 49-year-old actress shed light on her experience with dermaplaning, a skincare procedure that shaves off the top layer of skin and hair on the face, and has become an engaging dialogue with her followers.

Her treatments at the renowned Beauty Villa Vergara spa in Beverly Hills, California, were described as "heaven."

Eva’s posts about the treatment sparked a flurry of comments from intrigued fans. Displaying her usual authenticity, the actress took the time to answer many queries, including one about the frequency of her dermaplaning sessions.

"I’m a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills,” she humorously replied. “I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone!”

When probed about any noticeable changes in her skin post-treatment, Eva candidly responded: “Yes…makeup and moisturizer goes on much smoother. I’m hairy tho. My Cuban Papi is a man bear and I’m his mini me.”

In an earlier post, Eva lavished praise on the Beauty Villa Vergara spa, commenting, “There’s no other place like this.” She further expressed her enthusiasm for dermaplaning in a later post saying, “I guess “dermaplaning” is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!”

The partner of Ryan Gosling often uses her Instagram platform to give her followers an insider's glimpse into her beauty routines and stylish outfit choices. Back in March, she shared a series of snapshots providing a behind-the-scenes view of her morning routine, from caring for her newly dyed red hair to selecting her outfit for the day.

One image features Eva flaunting her luscious red curls, while another exhibits a dazzling leopard-print silk dress. The third image, a chic selfie, showcases her fashion ensemble complemented with a green handbag, all set against the backdrop of an orchid. Adding a dash of humor to her glamorous routine, she quipped, "Resting Eva Face," and added, "Early Work Day."

© Instagram Eva Mendes stuns in floral dress

However, Eva's Instagram isn't solely about glamour and beauty treatments. Last week, the actress shared a snap in a colorful matching set, taking the opportunity to express her real, everyday style.

“Oh and this @caracara_nyc two piece? I just love it and want to celebrate the designer. Today, my real look is my t-shirt and sweats," she captioned the post, reminding her followers of her relatable side.

Eva often shares updates on social media, but when it comes to her family life, she's notoriously private.

The Hitch star and Ryan have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, six. Though neither have ever confirmed that they have married – the mom-of-two will occasionally call Ryan her husband – they have been together since 2011.

© Getty Images Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes

The actress occasionally provides insights into "mami life" on her social media too. These have ranged from candid glimpses into life as a mom to two daughters, down to sharing clothes and make-up, to opinions on developing deeper connections with her children through open conversation.

