Salma Hayek, 56, showcases her ‘white hair and wrinkles’ and fans can’t get enough

Salma Hayek, who has been taking the internet by storm since the recent release of the Black Mirror trailer, blessed her followers with a candid, makeup-free snapshot on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Oscar-nominated star humorously captioned the early morning selfie, “waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”

However, Salma's tongue-in-cheek self-deprecating post was quickly flooded with compliments from fellow celebrities, including Babylon beauty Olivia Wilde and iconic nineties supermodel Cindy Crawford. It seems that in spite of the actress's playful age-related qualms, her allure and charm remain untarnished.

The Mexican actress, well-known for her ageless beauty, shared her perspective on aging in an interview with Glamour earlier this year, stating: “I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work. I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore. I'm in love.”

Salma poignantly added: “I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength...Hell, I'm still going. Shocker. I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I'm still here.”

Salma, a familiar face at glittering events such as the Cannes Film Festival, stunned audiences at the premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon on May 20.

© Getty Images Salma attended the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet at Cannes

However, the journey to the red carpet is an elaborate process for the star of Magic Mike's Last Dance. Her impeccable looks are the result of teamwork by a substantial glamour squad that includes hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, make-up artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, nail artist Leonobi Galvez, massage therapist Camila Perez, and facialist Iván Pol.

The ninth annual Kering Women In Motion Awards, held on May 21 in the South of France, saw Salma turning heads in a plunging, black sequin gown with not a wrinkle or white hair in sight. It is noteworthy that Salma's husband, François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering and the founder of the Women In Motion Awards in 2015, has been her companion for 14 years.

Salma initially met François-Henri, the billionaire Frenchman, in the spring of 2006 at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice.

The couple share a 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, who boasts over 200K followers on TikTok. François-Henri, also a father to François Jr., 25; Mathilde, 22; and Augustin, 16 from his previous marriage with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère and nineties supermodel Linda Evangelista, undoubtedly has a lot to be proud of.

