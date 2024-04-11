Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Menopause skincare: 10 best solutions for menopausal skin
Menopause skincare solutions - 10 essentials for menopausal women according to the experts

I went looking for expert guidance and the best menopause skin care products available now to cope with my changing skin

2 minutes ago
best menopause skincare
Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
As someone going through perimenopause myself, I've been pretty shocked at how dramatic the changes have been - and unfortunately one that you're reminded of every day when you look in the mirror is your skin. 

If you've hit the menopause, or when you're in the midst of perimenopause, chances are you too are finding that your skin is behaving in ways it never has before, and not in a good way. 

It's a disconcerting feeling to suddenly have a whole new body to figure out and get used to. Just like during puberty and postpartum, the menopause causes your hormone levels to be all over the place with the imbalance resulting in a complexion - and related challenges - that might be wholly new to you. 

How does the menopause affect your skin?

Personally, my skin has become dryer, saggier, itchier and duller (sounds great, doesn't it?) and I'm finding that in this new stage of my life that some skincare go-tos that I've sworn by forever are no longer working for me. As a result, it has been a case of trial and error to find a new skincare routine and products that work for me now, in this stage of my life.

Luckily discussing the complications of menopause and perimenopause is no longer taboo. The beauty industry has taken note, too, and brands are now developing the types of specialised skincare options we need.

But where to start? Well, I'm on the learning curve myself, which is why I consulted with Simone Thomas, founder of Simone Thomas Wellness and author of Healthy Hair, Happy Body to find out the answers to my questions - and ones that I'm sure that you have too!

Which skin care challenges are most common during the menopause?

It turns out my own concerns are pretty common ones, as confirmed by our expert. "As women age and go through hormonal changes, their skin often experiences increased dryness, loss of elasticity, fine lines, and volume loss, particularly in delicate areas like the under-eye region," says Simone. "During menopause, hormonal fluctuations can lead to a decrease in collagen production and moisture retention in the skin, contributing to the visible signs of ageing. Additionally, factors such as reduced estrogen levels can result in decreased skin thickness and elasticity, making the skin more prone to sagging and wrinkles."

Among the skincare challenges caused by hormonal fluctuations are increased redness and sensitivity, dehydration leading to fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness and plumpness, acne and breakouts, as well as exacerbation of conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. You may also notice increased unevenness and pigmentation, itchiness, and a duller complexion. 

What types of ingredients are most beneficial in menopausal skin care?

I personally have found that calming and nourishing skin care products in particular have really helped my skin and, as Simone explains, there are certain ingredients that are key when it comes to caring for perimenopausal and menopausal skin.

"Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for hydration, antioxidants like vitamin C and E for protection against environmental stressors, niacinamide to strengthen the skin barrier, and gentle exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to promote cell turnover. 

"Natural ingredients such as aloe vera, chamomile, and oat extract can also help calm inflammation and soothe sensitive skin."

What steps are essential in a menopause skincare routine?

They say that when it comes to beauty, the inside is just as important as the outside, and that goes for caring for your skin too. 

When it comes to what you can do to take care of your skin externally, Simone advises:

  • Cleanse gently, hydrate effectively, and protect the skin from UV damage with a broad-spectrum sunscreen;
  • Incorporate serums or treatments targeted towards specific concerns such as collagen-boosting or brightening; 
  • Exfoliate regularly to promote cell turnover and use a rich moisturiser to combat dryness.

And for overall wellness, there are steps you can take, too: 

  • Focus on a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, probiotics, vitamins, and essential fatty acids to support skin health from within;
  • Make sure to get adequate hydration, quality sleep and regular exercise, and practise stress management techniques; 
  • Body and face brushing to boost circulation.

How I chose the best menopause skincare buys

If you're wondering which products I recommend adding to your new beauty arsenal, keep scrolling! To create the edit I took the following under consideration:

  • Targeted issue: From hot flushes to loss of collagen, there are a whole host of challenges that come with the menopause so there are a range of solutions included in the edit. You'll find suggestions for eye creams, serums, anti-ageing SPF moisturisers and more.
  • Expert advice: The products incorporate recommended ingredients and in many cases are specifically formulated for menopausal and perimenopausal skin.
  • Personal experience: I've included products that I've personally recently added to my beauty arsenal, as well as trending and recommended menopause skin care products I've come across as a shopping expert.
  • Price: We understand that the desire or ability to invest in menopause skin care depends on you, your philosophy and your budget, so there are a range of price points included in this list. Take it from me, sometimes even the smallest (and most affordable) product, like a cooling face mist, can be a game changer.
  • Verified ratings and reviews: We've scoured reviews from verified shoppers and won't include any products that receive a less than stellar average rating.

Best menopause brands and products to shop now

  1. 1/10

    VIchy Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum for Perimenopausal & Menopausal Skin

    vichy menopause serum

    Vichy Menopause Range

    Editor's note: "I recently replaced my normal serum with Vichy's serum, created with sensitive menopause skin in mind. With ingredients like niacinamide (vitamin B3), Vitamin C and E, glycolic acid and Omegas 6-9, it's designed to target the visible effects of hormonal change, caused by reduced collagen production and lipid loss. 

    It's a super lightweight formula with a water-like texture that comes in a bottle with a built-in dropper. Since using it my skin feels tighter and more moisturised, and it looks brighter, calmer and more even."

  2. 2/10

    No7 Menopause Skincare Instant Cooling Mist 100ml

    Boots no 7 cooling spray for menopause

    Boots No 7 Menopause Range

    Editor's note: "Anyone who has ever had a hot flush can probably tell you that cooling off as much as you can during those uncomfortable moments is a priority. Boots’s top-rated cooling mist is recommended by 93% of those who’ve bought it, and I appreciate that it was co-created with menopausal women.

    "Shoppers are raving about it with one calling it 'very moisturising and also very cooling when having hot flush. Great for handbag and will be lovely in warm weather, too.’"

  3. 3/10

    PRAI Menoglow Super Hydrating Sleep Cream, 50ml

    prai menopause skincare moisturizer

    Prai Menopause Range

    Editor's note: “Prai is loved by Lisa Snowdon, who champions awareness around the menopause. The brand has created a range specifically for menopausal skin, and this is our pick from the collection, which we love for its multi-tasking formula - it's an overnight moisturiser to help offset the drying effects of estrogen dips and night sweats, while also plumping your skin."

  4. 4/10

    Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

    vital proteins collagen powder as loved by jennifer aniston

    Vital Proteins Collagen Supplement

    Editor's note: “Loss of collagen comes with the menopause, with some studies showing that you lose about 30% in the first five years. The Vital Proteins formula – as endorsed by Jennifer Aniston (and me) – is flavour-free so it can be used in hot drinks, smoothies and more without affecting the taste or texture. I have it every day in my coffee for a boost to my health, from skin and hair, to nails, joints and bones."

  5. 5/10

    Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturiser

    dermalogica spf menopause skincare.

    Dermalogica Menopause Range

    Editor’s note: “If you’re looking for an SPF moisturiser with anti-ageing properties, Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50 Moisturiser is a fantastic option. It’s an easy way to protect and moisturise your skin while also helping to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots and uneven, dull skin. 

    The website also has two tools to help you on your menopausal skincare journey: you can book a free digital consultation with a Professional Skin Therapist, or get an instant AI analysis of your skin."

  6. 6/10

    Olay Collagen Peptide 24 MAX Eye Cream

    olay max 24 eye cream for menopause

    Olay Menopause Range

    Editor's note: “Olay's dependable skincare wonders have long been among my favourites (and are beloved by the likes of Drew Barrymore and Kim Kardashian, too), so it's an even bigger plus that the brand also has the Collagen Peptide 24 Max line which is recommended for menopausal skin. Everyone needs a great eye cream, and this one targets the visible signs of menopause, like fine lines and dark circles.”

  7. 7/10

    Living M Menopause Skin Solution Set

    living m menopause skincare solution set

    Living M Menopause Range

    Editor's note: "I love a no-fuss all-in-one skincare set at Living M's three-piece has everything you'll need to jump start your menopause skincare regime. Targeting the visual signs of oestrogen and collagen loss, it includes Quench & Soothe serum for hydration; Collagen Boost Moisturizer for plumpness; and Super A Retinol Sleep Cream to help renovate your skin overnight."

  8. 8/10

    MegsMenopause S.W.A.L.K Hyaluronic Acid Serum

    megs menopause

    MegsMenopause Range

    Editor's note: "If you're looking for an affordable serum, MegsMenopause, specifically targeted for those experiencing perimenopause and menopause, has the S.W.A.L.K. Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The lightweight formula helps moisturise, make skin more radiant and reduce visible signs of aging."

  9. 9/10

    Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

    silk pillowcase for menopause

    Slip Silk Pillowcase

    Editor's note: "Menopausal skin care expert Simone says she always uses and travels with a silk pillowcase (I have a few in satin). Why? Well, she explains, 'Silk pillowcases are great for anti-aging and skincare because their smooth texture reduces friction on the skin, preventing wrinkles and helping to retain moisture. 

    Additionally, silk's gentle surface is beneficial for hair and scalp care as it reduces friction, minimises split ends, and helps maintain hair moisture, promoting healthier strands and a comfortable scalp.'

    While you can shop cheaper satin versions, our pick is the Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase, which is crease-resistant and made from pure mulberry silk.

  10. 10/10

    Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel

    hada labo tokyo day cream plumping gel

    Hada Labo Tokyo Range

    Editor's note: "Japan's #1 skin care line also has some effective products to keep your skin glowing and healthy - like the fragrance-free plumping gel, enriched with Super Hyaluronic Acid to make skin more plump, moisturised and youthful."

6 common skincare challenges during the menopause - and how to tackle them

Healthy Hair, Happy Body author Simone Thomas, founder of Simone Thomas Wellness, gave us some tips on ways you can care for your skin if you notice any of these six common challenges associated with perimenopause and menopause:

1. Increased Redness and Sensitivity:

  • Choose gentle, fragrance-free skincare products specifically formulated for sensitive skin.
  • Incorporate soothing ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, and oat extract into your skincare routine.
  • Avoid harsh exfoliants and abrasive cleansing techniques that can further irritate the skin.

2. Dehydration Leading to Fine Lines and Wrinkles:

  • Hydrate your skin with moisturisers containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides to restore moisture and plumpness.
  • Use a humidifier in your home to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels, especially during dry seasons.
  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day to hydrate your body from within.

3. Loss of Firmness and Plumpness:

  • Look for skincare products containing collagen-boosting ingredients such as peptides, retinoids, and vitamin C.
  • Incorporate facial massage techniques into your skincare routine to promote circulation and firmness.
  • Consider using facial oils rich in omega fatty acids to nourish and hydrate the skin, enhancing its elasticity.

4. Acne and Breakouts:

  • Opt for non-comedogenic skincare products to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.
  • Use gentle exfoliants like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to unclog pores and control acne.
  • Avoid harsh, drying acne treatments that can further irritate mature skin.

5. Exacerbation of Conditions like Eczema, Psoriasis, and Rosacea:

  • Consult with a dermatologist for personalised treatment options tailored to your specific skin condition.
  • Use gentle, fragrance-free skincare products designed for sensitive skin to avoid triggering flare-ups.
  • Manage stress levels through relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises, as stress can exacerbate skin conditions.

Pigmentation, Rashes, Itchiness, and Dull Complexion:

  • Incorporate brightening ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and licorice extract to even out skin tone and reduce pigmentation.
  • Use gentle exfoliants to promote cell turnover and reveal a brighter complexion.
  • Ensure adequate sun protection by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to prevent further pigmentation and skin damage.

